Tenderloin residents on edge week after shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thursday marks one week since an overnight shooting killed one person and injured four others in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. Police say they still have not made any arrests.

The police chief, district attorney, and sheriff were at a community town hall in that neighborhood Thursday to address safety concerns. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. last Thursday morning on Hyde and Turk streets.

David Elliott Lewis has lived in the Tenderloin for 18 years. He says last week’s shooting has kept his neighborhood on edge.

“That mass shooting was traumatizing, like second-hand trauma,” he said. “I didn’t witness it but I have friends that were actually there who actually saw it. You don’t get over something like that.”

Lewis attended the Tenderloin town hall hosted by St. Anthony’s Foundation Thursday night. Residents like him discussed safety issues with local authorities Their main topic of discussion was illegal drug activities at night.

“It’s something we have shifted our resources to address. I know sometimes community members don’t see it. For instance, last night we had an operation where we arrested 24 people for narcotics-related offenses. Most of those were dealers,” Scott said.

DA Jenkins says her mission is to hold drug dealers accountable, but she blames judges for releasing dealers from custody.

“We’ve only seen a small amount of progress in that area. We are continuing to see repeat drug dealers being released. I’m going to continue to raise that issue,” she said.

Right outside the town hall, police responded to a fight that broke out on Golden Gate Avenue. Lewis says it’s frustrating to hear about all the resources being put into his neighborhood when he doesn’t see much of an effect.

“There’s a lot of resources spent. With all that investment with federal, state and local, frankly, we are not getting a lot of pay-off, a bang for the buck,” he said.

At the town hall, some complained about the efforts made to clean up the city during the APEC conference. DA Jenkins says there are ongoing discussions about what worked during that time to see if they can get the resources to continue that effort indefinitely.

