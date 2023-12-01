Tendring District Council staff help save two lives with CPR

Staff in Walton-on-the-Naze sprang to action after a customer collapsed near the leisure centre's front entrance

A council has praised leisure centre staff for helping to save two people by performing CPR.

Tendring District Council said employees at two leisure centres demonstrated "professionalism, calmness and quick thinking" to save lives.

On Monday, staff at Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles performed CPR until the centre's defibrillator could be used.

It followed a similar incident two months ago where another life was saved at Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles.

After a person collapsed during a match on an artificial pitch, staff performed CPR and deployed the centre's defibrillator.

The council said both people were "well on the road to recovery".

Councillor Mick Barry praised the swift actions of the staff at the council-run venues.

"They used their training and expertise to save the lives of two individuals suffering heart attacks, and my thanks go to them for this," he said.

