Tendring gardens retain prestigious Green Flag Awards

Mick Barry, pictured with council staff at Weeley Crematorium, said the award was testament to hard work

Parks and gardens in the Tendring district have retained their prized Green Flag Awards.

Clacton Seafront Gardens, Weeley Crematorium and Gardens, Cliff Park in Dovercourt and Crescent Gardens in Frinton-on-Sea maintained their status.

The UK-wide awards are licensed by the government and managed by Keep Britain Tidy.

Independent Tendring district councillor Mick Barry said the awards were testament to hard work from staff.

"All of our parks and gardens, not just these four, look fantastic," said Mr Barry, the cabinet member for leisure and public realm.

The seafront gardens won its first green flag in 2009, Frinton in 2010, Weeley in 2013 and Cliff Park in 2016.

Keep Britain Tidy's Green Flag Award scheme manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: "Everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement."

