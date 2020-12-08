Teneral Cellars Launches To Sip With Purpose

Womxn-Owned Wine Company Launches to Support Womxn by Giving 10% of Profit to Causes Addressing Biggest Problems Womxn Face

FAIR PLAY, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From its home in Northern California, Teneral Cellars launched a digital wine company producing incredible wine for a community of like-minded womxn who sip, create, and act with purpose. It is an entrepreneurial agent for social change, an empowerment community, and a benefactor that supports womxn's causes and wine industry inclusivity and equality.

Teneral Cellars is made up of wine industry veterans tired of the status quo who have made it a point to focus on putting change into action — starting with the people who make wine and putting womxn in leadership positions. Teneral Cellars is elevating womxn, including womxn who are black, Indigenous and people of color, in the wine industry through education, grants, and employment opportunities.

The "Sip with Purpose" commitment extends past the organization and supports womxn's causes by donating 10% of profits to organization's committed to womxn's empowerment. Every purchase of Teneral Cellars wine supports charities focused on women's issues through community action, justice, climate, and social change.

"The wine industry is having a #metoo moment right now. We are expressing our voice by engaging in the hard but necessary conversations happening on and offline. Conversations are a great start, and we applaud the brave womxn in our largely male industry telling their stories of harassment and worse. We hope to be an example of doing something about it. Our goal is not just to support womxn in wine, but support all womxn through wine as well," said Jill Osur during a virtual tasting with Women Presidents Organization.

To learn more, visit TeneralCellars.com

Founded in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic moving meaningful interaction online, a BLM awakening, and a pivotal election for womxn's rights, Teneral Cellars is an entrepreneurial agent for change. Womxn owned and committed to the hard but necessary discussions; we are amplifying the voices of womxn in the wine industry. Raise your glass and sip with purpose, Teneral Cellars donates 10% of profits to charities focused on womxn through community action, justice, climate, and social change.

Teneral Cellars
Justin Noland
(925)325-8767
Justin@teneralcellars.com

