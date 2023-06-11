Tenet Healthcare names Darrin Cook chief operating officer for its Mass. market

Darrin Cook has been named chief operating officer at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester and the Massachusetts market for Tenet Healthcare. He had served in this role on an interim basis during the past four months.

His responsibilities include managing daily operations and overseeing the development and implementation of long-range plans, goals and objectives for Saint Vincent Hospital, and to create synergies to better serve the community with its sister hospital, MetroWest Medical Center.

Cook

Cook brings more than 20 years of health care administration experience, including his most recent stint at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida. While there, he managed and supervised many of the ancillary support services with direct effect on patient experience and quality of care.

Cook spent six years on active duty as a medical specialist in the Army, serving a tour in Kuwait as well as a year in the Army National Guard. He holds a master’s degree in health care management and a bachelor’s of science degree in human services from the University of Phoenix.

######

Leah Rochwarg, a partner at Bowditch & Dewey, has been named a Go To Construction Lawyer by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

The publication highlights her creative and collaborative approach to managing a highly complex transactional and dispute resolution practice focused on construction, real estate and other commercial matters.

Rochwarg

Rochwarg joined Bowditch in 2021 after more than 15 years as a partner at a global firm. She counsels clients on transactional and adversarial matters throughout the feasibility, development, construction, commissioning, and project close-out phases of projects.

Bowditch & Dewey has more than 60 attorneys in offices in Framingham, Worcester and Boston.

######

Steve Buckley has joined Block Engineering in Southborough as its president. The company develops broadly tunable quantum cascade lasers and chemical threat detection products.

Buckley's responsibilities include leading Block's product sales and commercialization efforts while overseeing development efforts into new biomedical and security applications. He'll also oversee the company's R&D partnerships with the federal government, as well as corporate joint venture activities.

Buckley

He was previously vice president at Ocean Insight and general manager of Ocean Applied, a division manufacturing industrial-grade photonic measurement systems using Ocean Insight's spectrometers, light sources and optical technology.

Buckley has founded several photonics companies and has held faculty positions at multiple research institutions, including the University of California, San Diego. He holds a Ph.D from the University of California, Berkeley, and an executive MBA from the Quantic School.

######

Jill MacDonald, of Framingham, has been promoted to associate executive director of Hebrew SeniorLife’s Center Communities of Brookline. For the past seven years, she had served as director of community life at the facility.

MacDonald

She is responsible for the continued success of the Community Life Department, including helping to prepare for CCB's new expansion at its Centre Street location, as well as having other administrative responsibilities.

MacDonald has worked for Hebrew SeniorLife for 15 years, starting as a fitness specialist.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Darrin Cook named COO for Tenet Healthcare's Mass. market