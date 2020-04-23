Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited's (HKG:6868) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings (HKG:6868) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings is:

16% = CN¥273m ÷ CN¥1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every HK$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated HK$0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings was able to see a decent growth of 8.0% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.7% in the same period.

SEHK:6868 Past Earnings Growth April 23rd 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 77%, meaning that it is left with only 23% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings' performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable.