TenHaken says $790M budget is 'balancing the demands of a growing city'

Mayor Paul TenHaken is asking for nearly $800 million and 24 new full-time employees to keep pace with Sioux Falls' record growth, he told the Sioux Falls City Council on Thursday afternoon at his annual budget address.

TenHaken said his administration had been listening to the priorities of the councilors, and had taken them into account as they outlined a $790.1 million plan for 2024, up from 2023's budget of $645.1 million.

The council will decide for themselves whether that's true throughout the month of August as they dig into the details in a series of four budget hearings before a September vote on the budget's approval.

How close does the budget match the city's five-year plan?

The budget itself is in line with both past budgets and the five-year capital plan released by TenHaken's office last month, with a focus on roadwork and rehabilitation, significant funds being directed toward the expansion of the city's water reclamation plant and commitments to the city's police and fire departments.

But there were some surprises, too — namely the announcement of a $500,000 donation from Joe and Jennifer Kirby that will be part of a $1.2 million project to double the square footage of locker room space at the Midco Aquatic Center, increasing the number and size of lockers in the facility.

He also nodded to the possibility of "multi-generational recreational facilities" at the current sites of Frank Olson and Kuehn pools, though he added the question wouldn't be if the city would support them, but "What can Sioux Falls responsibly afford?"

How does the city's transit system fit into the city's growth?

TenHaken also said with the management agreement with Sioux Area Metro expiring at the end of the year, a request for proposal had been issued "to see what options are available to build the best transit experience that’s right for Sioux Falls."

Councilor Rich Merkouris said he was thankful the administration recognized something needed to be done about the city's "discouraging" transit system.

How many of the new employees will go to public safety?

Seven of those proposed 24 new employees would be police officers, TenHaken said, and another six would be part of the city's new Public Safety Campus: three custodians, a fire training captain and two IT support roles.

While none of the 24 employees seem as likely to draw questions of necessity as last year's ask for an arts coordinator did, Councilor David Barranco said he wanted to wait to hear more on the positions before he made any judgment calls.

Once a position has been approved, he said, "You can't really go back."

How did city councilors react to the proposal?

Councilor Pat Starr, on the other hand, said the budget was more taxing and spending, which he called "anything but conservative," and said he'd been "singled out" during TenHaken's speech for his votes against a series of utility increases, though he noted Barranco had joined him in voting against one of them.

The council's first budget hearing will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 3 in Carnegie Town Hall, with specific focus on funding for the City Council, the mayor's office, and the police and fire departments.

