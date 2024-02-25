Tenino police arrest teen accused of rape, squelch rumors about school property

Tenino police arrested a 17-year-old male accused of rape last week, then had to address the rumor mill three days later, according to two announcements on social media.

The Feb. 21 announcement was that the teen was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child and indecent exposure. Three days later, Tenino police made a second announcement.

“It has come to the attention of the Tenino Police Department that rumors are circulating saying that the alleged sexual assault had occurred on Tenino School District property,” the post reads.

“The rumor is patently false,” police said. “Some details of the investigation will not be released as the investigation is ongoing. However, we can confirm that the crime occurred within the city limits of Tenino and not on any Tenino School District property.”

It was a difficult arrest, according to police, saying that the teen began kicking at the doors of the police car.

“The subject also bit and chewed protective foam along the cage in the back seat, chewed through electric wiring for backseat lighting and chewed and tore off a camera with his teeth,” the post reads.

Because of the suspect’s behavior, he was placed in a restraint known as a WRAP.

The teen was booked into Thurston County Juvenile Detention. Bail was set at $25,000, according to police.