Tenn. brother, sister charged with killing disabled mother

Ny Magee
·2 min read

‘The victim’s children were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death.’

A brother and sister out of Tennessee are facing murder charges in connection with their disabled mother’s death.

Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, are behind bars on charges of first-degree murder after investigators say the neglect of their mother, Sheila June Murray, 68, and the physical abuse they inflicted on her, resulted in her death in 2019. According to reports, Sheila was hospitalized before she died, and after her passing, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators from the Johnson City Police Department and Adult Protective Services began looking into the case, per PEOPLE.

“During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Michael Murray and Karen Murray, the victim’s children, were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in her death,” the TBI says in the statement. Details of the alleged abuse have not been released.

Read More: Black student sues University of Tennessee: ‘Professional conduct rules are created to keep minorities out’

On Thursday, a Washington County grand jury indicted Michael and Karen on charges of first-degree murder. The siblings were booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the indictments come over a month after three siblings in Ohio were charged for failing to provide adequate care for their elderly father, who died as a result of the neglect.

Read More: Tennessee man kills 2, injures 3 before shooting himself

Charles Chandler Jr., Tina Chandler and Christopher Chandler were indicted in February and charged with fourth-degree felony for knowingly failing to provide care for impaired 80-year-old father, Charles Chandler.

Per MSN, Charles and Tina were indicted on reckless homicide, a third degree felony, while Christopher is facing a reckless homicide charge.

Chandler died in hospice care on Nov. 7 due to diabetes complications. He was under the care of his children at the time of his death and they had not given him his prescribed insulin for about two months, according to the report.

Charles’ death was ruled a homicide.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Tenn. brother, sister charged with killing disabled mother appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Our silence is complicity': Biden and Harris condemn anti-Asian violence during Atlanta visit

    President and vice-president address nation reckoning with ‘heinous act’ that killed eight, including six women of Asian descent Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speak at Emory University in Atlanta. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have condemned a “heinous act of violence” during a trip to Atlanta, hoping to console a city and Asian American communities rocked by the attack this week that left eight people dead and one injured. Delivering remarks on Friday evening at Emory University after a day spent meeting with Asian American community leaders and politicians, the president and vice-president spoke out forcefully against the shooting, in which six of the victims were women of Asian descent, as well as the rise in anti-Asian violence. “Hate can have no safe harbor in America,” Biden said, calling on Americans to stand up to bigotry when they see it. “Our silence is complicity. We cannot be complicit.” Biden said “it was heart wrenching to listen to” Asian American state legislators and other community leaders discuss living in fear. “Racism is real in America. And it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America, and always has been. Sexism, too,” said Harris, calling the shootings a “heinous act of violence”. “The president and I will not be silent. We will not stand by. We will always speak out against violence, hate crimes and discrimination, wherever and whenever it occurs. “Whatever the killer’s motive, these facts are clear,” Harris added: six of the eight people killed were of Asian descent, seven were women, and “the shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans”. The visit comes amid a nationwide surge in verbal and physical attacks against Asian Americans. Biden on Friday expressed support for the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, a bill that would strengthen the government’s reporting and response to hate crimes and provide resources to such communities. Both Biden and Harris spoke to the rise in anti-Asian violence over the past year, with Biden alluding to the Donald Trump and other Republicans who have repeatedly demonized China for the coronavirus. “Words have consequences,” Biden said. “Whatever the motivation [for the shootings] we know this: too many Asian Americans have been walking up and down the streets and worrying. Waking up each morning the past year feeling their safety and the safety of their loved ones are stake. They’ve been attacked, blamed, scapegoated and harassed.” “It’s been a year of living in fear for their lives just to walk down their street. Grandparents afraid to leave their homes. Small businesses attacked.” “Asian Americans have been attacked and scapegoated” throughout the pandemic, Harris said. “We’ve had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans. People with the biggest pulpits spreading this kind of hate.” The gunman targeted two massage parlors in Atlanta and another on the outskirts of the city. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the murder of eight people and the assault of another. The ethnicity of the victims has prompted a discussion about race and the treatment of Asian Americans, particularly women, in America. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office was heavily criticized after claiming the shootings appeared unrelated to race, and for stating that Long related that he was “having a bad day” when he opened fire at the three spas. Flowers and signs at the growing memorial at the scene of two of the massage parlor shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA Four more victims were named on Friday. Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63, were shot and killed at two neighboring massage parlors in north-east Atlanta. Delaina Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at a parlor north-west of the city. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but survived. The day after the shootings the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, was the focus of scorn after he said Long “gave no indicators” that his crimes were racially motivated. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no,” Reynolds said. The seeming acceptance of Long’s statement prompted widespread backlash, with Asian American leaders pointing to the rise in hate crimes against Asians and the stigmatization of Asian women. “It looked like a hate crime to me,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told CNN on Thursday night. “This was targeted at Asian spas. Six of the women who were killed were Asian so it’s difficult to see it as anything but that.” Bottoms said: “There are many areas of hate that are covered within the definition of a hate crime.” In Atlanta, Asian Americans are still trying to come to terms with the shootings. Woojin Kang, a young man of Korean descent, stood on the sidewalk in front of Gold Spa on Thursday evening, the site of one of the shootings, holding a neon yellow sign that read “Asian women’s bodies have been slayed” above the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”. “The biggest thing I’m encouraging in my community is to lament. That means to viciously cry out in any way that may manifest. But we need to cry out. We can’t be silent any more,” Kang said. “People say Asians are the submissive ones, we’ll be quiet. No. We need to cry out, whatever that looks like. For me, that looked like coming out today with signs, standing on the street.” For some, the speeches by the president and vice-president were a poignant symbol. “The showing of compassion from the White House is a welcomed change, and something that is needed at this time,” said Kat Goduco, an Atlanta-based Filipino American photographer. She said that the visit from Biden and Harris was comforting. “Hopefully they can use their leadership to address the concerns of the AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) community that tend to be overlooked.” Biden and Harris had already been scheduled to visit Atlanta, as part of a tour designed to laud the recently passed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill, but the focus of the visit was changed in the wake of the shootings. During the visit, Biden also celebrated a milestone in the nation’s vaccine efforts, as his administration announced it had reached its goal of administering 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days of his presidency, six weeks ahead of schedule. Biden met with scientists at the CDC in Atlanta to express his gratitude for their work. The shootings came just days after Biden had warned of the rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent. In a speech on 11 March – his first primetime address as president – Biden condemned anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America,” Biden said during that address. “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.” Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020. Agencies contributed reporting

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' introduces a major comic-book character. Here's what you should know.

    The first episode of the Marvel series was released on Friday, adding new characters to the mix and laying the groundwork for what's to come.

  • African leaders say Europe's stop-go approach to the AstraZeneca vaccine has made their rollouts harder

    This will "clearly not be helpful" to public confidence in the vaccine, the director of Africa CDC said on Thursday.

  • 18 details you might have missed on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' so far

    The Disney Plus series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan includes Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • A new coronavirus variant found in France can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

    The French health ministry announced Monday that it has identified a new coronavirus strain, and patients had at first tested negative for infection.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Boston researchers report delayed skin reaction to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    Some side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are well-known, but now, there are reports of a skin rash at the injection site and the timing of it might be confusing.

  • Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing

    Asian American Christian leaders said Thursday their congregations are saddened and outraged after a white gunman killed eight people — most of them women of Asian descent — at three Atlanta-area massage businesses. Asian Americans were already rattled by a wave of racist attacks amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the United States. The lead pastor at Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, located a few miles from two of the spas that were targeted, said he will ask congregants during his Sunday sermon to “not just pray, not just worry," because "it’s time for us to act.”

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • A pit full of 6,200-year-old skeletons is now the oldest known example of 'indiscriminate, mass killing'

    A study suggests that an ancient Croatian pit was the site of the world's oldest documented mass killing. Many children and adults were buried there.

  • Piers Morgan accuses Gayle King of being Harry and Meghan's 'PR mouthpiece' in Twitter rant

    Piers Morgan's Twitter rant comes after Gayle King revealed that Prince Harry told her his recent conversations with his father were "not productive."

  • Putin wants to debate Biden after U.S. leader's 'killer' remark

    President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he and U.S. President Joe Biden should hold live online talks in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low. Putin, speaking on television, cited a Russian children's playground chant to scathingly respond to Biden's accusation with the comment that "he who said it, did it.” In an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday that prompted Russia to recall its Washington ambassador for consultations, Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin was a killer.

  • McCarthy calls for Eric Swalwell's removal from Intel Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy presents a resolution to remove Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee due to his ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

  • General public will have access to COVID-19 vaccine April 19

    The general public will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Atlanta police on shooting probe: 'Nothing is off the table'

    Police said Thursday that “nothing is off the table” in the investigation of the deadly shootings at two Atlanta massage businesses, including whether the slayings were a hate crime. The pair postponed a political event in favor of meeting Friday with Asian American community leaders. A 21-year-old white man, Robert Aaron Long, is charged with murder in Tuesday's slayings.

  • Caroline Flack documentary: 'A compassionate eulogy', critics say

    Critics largely praise the Channel 4 documentary about the presenter's life and death.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • Professor who’s predicted presidential winners since ’80s says Trump won’t be a candidate in 2024. He’s probably right | Opinion

    Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.