Tenn. woman sentenced for smuggling drugs into Allenwood

Mar. 3—ALLENWOOD — A Tennessee woman will spend two years in federal prison after being sentenced for smuggling 21 suboxone strips to an inmate during a visit to the Allenwood facility, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment to be followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann this week.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Montpelier pleaded guilty March 26 to the offense of providing contraband to an inmate.

During a visit to an inmate at USP Allenwood in 2017, Montpelier used an open-mouth kiss to pass a balloon containing 21 suboxone strips to an inmate, the office said. The incident was monitored via a closed-circuit camera and the suboxone was later recovered from the inmate.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.

— FRANCIS SCARCELLA