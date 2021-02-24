Tenneco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Tenneco Inc. (TEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $167 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $4.65 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.52 billion, or $18.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tenneco said it expects revenue in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.8 billion.

Tenneco shares have increased almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

