Tenneco Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will report its second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2020 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter 2020, as well as to provide other information regarding matters that may impact the company's outlook.

For a "listen only" broadcast, go to the company's website at www.investors.tenneco.com . Presentation materials will be available in the investor section of our website.

To participate by telephone, please dial: 1-833-366-1121 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6733 (international), using the passcode "Tenneco Inc."

A call playback will be available for one week, starting approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To connect, please dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international), 855-669-9658 (Canada), using the replay access code 10146063.

Investor Inquiries

Linae Golla Rich Kwas 847-482-5162 248-849-1340 lgolla@tenneco.com rich.kwas@tenneco.com



Media Inquiries

Bill Dawson

847-482-5807

bdawson@tenneco.com



