Tennesse may reject federal education funding. Here's how much each district spends now.

Talk of Tennessee rejecting $1.8 billion in federal education funding has stirred intense controversy this year.

Gov. Bill Lee said he supports the legislature's effort to study the issue and cited “excessive overreach” by the federal government. A 10-member panel was appointed on Sept. 25 to determine if the state can legally reject the money and to recommend a strategy before the 2024 legislative session, which is set to kick off Jan. 9.

Among the areas supported by the $1.8 billion in federal funds are programs for low-income students, students with disabilities and school lunch, among others. The panel will also explore if the state can cover those programs on its own. The chief proponent of the move, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said Tennessee could make up the difference with state dollars.

If lawmakers act on the potential plan, it would be a move unprecedented in United States history.

Tennessee's reliance on federal education funding ballooned during the pandemic, driving up total funds received and the percentage of district budgets dependent on those dollars. In the 2021-22 fiscal year, around $2.5 billion flowed into Tennessee's public schools — up from $1.2 billion in 2018-19, before the pandemic started.

That $2.6 billion includes nearly $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, also known as ESSER. Those funds were released in three installments, starting in March 2020. The final round expires next year.

Education funding data for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which includes the last of the ESSER funds, is not yet available.

While some pieces of the puzzle are still missing, the question remains: How much do school districts really rely on federal money? The Tennessean analyzed how much federal funding schools received statewide last year and in the year before the pandemic. Here's what we learned.

The 30,000-foot view of federal education funding in Tennessee

Federal funding for public schools in Tennessee rose from 11% of the total budget in the 2018-19 fiscal year to nearly 20% in 2021-22. Districts of all sizes also increased their reliance on federal dollars, driven in part by the infusion of ESSER funds.

In 2018-19, district budgets were anywhere from less than 1% to up to 20% federal money. Those amounts increased last year, with districts drawing anywhere from 1%-34% of their budgets from federal funds.

Notably, Shelby County Schools was among the districts that drew the most federal dollars in both 2018-19 and last year. Federal money also made up a large share of its overall budget.

Large districts like Metro Nashville Public Schools, Knox County Schools, Hamilton County Schools and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System also drew the most federal dollars in both 2018-19 and last year. However, the share of their budgets made up by federal money remained relatively low compared to Shelby County Schools and others.

Here are how federal funding percentages looked in the 2018-19 fiscal year statewide:

A comparison to 2021-22 numbers shows a sharp increase in how much districts relied on federal funding:

Here's a look at the county, special and city school districts that relied most on federal funds both before and after the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic federal funding for Tennessee public schools

State data for the 2018-19 fiscal year includes funding for the state's Achievement School District and schools run by the State Board of Education.

Based on that information, here are the five districts that drew the most federal funding in 2018-19:

Shelby County Schools: $223,523,113 / 16.22% of total budget

Metro Nashville Public Schools: $127,516,724 / 10.54% of total budget

Knox County Schools: $54,688,044 / 9.75% of total budget

Hamilton County Schools: $53,569,962 / 11.34% of total budget

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System: $35,593,461 / 10.85% of total budget

While those districts tend to draw the highest amounts due to their large size, a different picture emerges when analyzing the percentage of federal funds in each district's overall budget.

Here are the 10 districts that relied the most on federal funding in 2018-19:

Humboldt City School District (Gibson County): $2,644,580 / 20.05% of total budget

Campbell County Schools: $9,602,785 / 18.39% of total budget

Grundy County Schools: $3,683,404 / 17.73% of total budget

Etowah City Schools (McMinn County): $653,129 / 16.81% of total budget

Newport City Schools (Cocke County): $1,230,497 / 16.43% of total budget

State Board of Education: $1,056,651 / 16.37% of total budget

Shelby County Schools: $223,523,113 / 16.22% of total budget

Haywood County Schools: $4,794,804 / 16.18% of total budget

Anderson County Schools: $11,826,591 / 16.17% of total budget

Fentress County Schools: $3,410,441 / 16.09% of total budget

Federal funding for Tennessee public schools in 2021-22

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the same large districts topped the list for most federal funds drawn, which accounted for anywhere from roughly 15-30% of their total budgets. State data listed the Achievement School District and schools run by the State Board of Education as receiving $0 for state, local and federal funding. It was not immediately clear why.

Here are the five districts that drew the most federal funding in 2021-22:

Shelby County Schools: $465,894,658 / 28.64% of total budget

Metro Nashville Public Schools: $258,854,403 / 14.95% of total budget

Hamilton County Schools: $130,317,751 / 21.62% of total budget

Knox County Schools: $105,251,967 / 15.08% of total budget

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System: $83,678,580 / 19.74% of total budget

The list reshuffles again when it comes to districts that relied most heavily on federal funding, but several remained in the top 10 — including Shelby County Schools.

Here are the 10 districts that relied the most on federal funding in 2021-22:

Etowah City Schools (McMinn County): $1,710,662 / 34.15% of total budget

Newport City Schools (Cocke County): $3,426,719 / 33.74% of total budget

Hancock County Schools: $4,617,712 / 31.37% of total budget

Campbell County Schools: $19,118,165 / 30.58% of total budget

Benton County Schools: $9,101,087 / 29.87% of total budget

Morgan County Schools: $10,028,159 / 28.79% of total budget

Shelby County Schools: $465,894,658 / 28.64% of total budget

Lexington City Schools (Henderson County): $3,354,447/ 28.62% of total budget

Haywood County Schools: $10,419,648 / 28.38% of total budget

Wayne County Schools: $7,870,601 / 28.19% of total budget

