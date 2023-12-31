Tennessean’s People of the Year 2023: Covenant School shooting Nashville police responders

Nashville police Sgt. Jeff Mathes, detective Zach Please, emergency dispatcher Jeffrey Bolin, fire department paramedic Paul Gilmer and detective Mike Collazo pose for a photograph with family during a ceremony at Times Square in New York City on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

The March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School left a permanent scar on Nashville that angered, galvanized and united citizens for answers, solutions and solace in a time of grief.

Former Mayor John Cooper called the tragedy Nashville’s “worst day.” Demonstrators filled the hall of the Tennessee General Assembly at the state Capitol. Two lawmakers were expelled for their protests before being sent back to work by their local elected bodies.

The massacre, in which the assailant murdered six people including three staff members and three 9-year-old children, made international headlines along with attempts – including during a special legislative session in August – to ensure it never happens again anywhere else.

Among the most powerful visuals of the day was the body camera footage showing Metro Nashville Police Department officers running into the school to confront and kill the shooter before anyone else could be hurt.

The five MNPD officers are:

Detective Ryan Cagle

Detective Michael Collazo

Officer Rex Engelbert

Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes

Detective Zachary Plese

Officer Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department, was one of two officers who fired fatal shots at the Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale on March 27, 2023.

They are among the first to say that so many other first responders, health workers and school officials deserve credit for their actions that saved lives, but their heroism cannot be understated.

That is why The Tennessean has named the officers as the 2023 People of the Year.

MNPD officer: 'I would give it all that back for that day to not have happened'

The officers have received numerous accolades over the past year including being named honorary professors at Middle Tennessee State University commencement ceremonies in May, receiving a standing ovation at the NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena in June, and earning the Fox Nation Patriot Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in November.

On Dec. 8, The Tennessean sat down with Cagle, Collazo and Mathes at MNPD headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike just south of downtown.

They talked about how they view that day, what lessons they learned, the bonds they built and how it has all affected their families. Many have young children and even recent newborns.

“We were just doing our job,” Cagle said. “We just filled this specific role at this specific time. And, in a lot of ways, I felt guilty for receiving all this recognition when, in my opinion, other people did harder things that day.”

“I kind of look at it as, the awards are there, but I would give it all back for that day to not have happened,” Collazo added.

Metro Nashville police detective Ryan Cagle, detective Zachary Plese, Sgt. Jeff Mathes and detective Michael Collazo were named honorary professors during Middle Tennessee State University's Friday commencement ceremony.

Officers credit department and Chief John Drake for their support

March 27 was filled with frenzy with reports and alerts blaring and creating confusion in the public. As reports emerged about a school shooting in the Green Hills neighborhood, many parents did not know if it was their child or their school.

Officer Rex Engelbert, center, shakes hands with lawmakers as he and other emergency workers who responded to the Covenant School shooting are honored in the House of Representatives at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

“The general public doesn't know the heroism that occurred that day,” Mathes said. “We were put in that place for whatever specific reason. It was in our precinct. But for us to get these awards, I mean, it's a department as a whole where hundreds of people were running into a school that was just an absolute nightmare.”

They discussed their own reasons for entering the police service. For some, it was as a result of witnessing a classmates’ overdose death. For others, it was for a sense of purpose. They view their profession as a calling to a noble profession in a career that requires a commitment not just to a job, but to a mission.

They said helping people is a benefit that gives them appreciation for the responsibilities of their roles, and they credited the department and Chief John Drake for providing them the support they need to be successful.

The officers recalled hearing from their own relatives who saw their actions in the press and were scared for them.

“It was a shock for my parents when my dad called me and my face was on NBC Nightly News right next to Lester Holt,” Mathes said. “He was just like, ‘Wait, what?’ He's like, ‘Why is my son on national news?’ It was a shock.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, right, recognizes members of the Metro Nashville Police Department who responded to the fatal mass shooting at Covenant School during the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Monday, July 17, 2023. They are, from left, Det. Michael Collazo, Det. Zachary Plese, Sgt. Jeff Mathes and Det. Ryan Cagle. The fifth officer involved in the incident, Officer Rex Engelbert, was not able to attend.

Reflecting upon The Covenant School shooting response: 'I have no regrets on what occurred that day'

As parents, they have not yet had to broach the subject of their heroism to their young children, but they know they will have to one day.

Metro Nashville Police officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting, from left, Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes, Detective Ryan Cagle, and Detective Michael Collazo at the MNPD Headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

“I have a daughter that is 4 years old, and I've got a newborn that's 11 days old,” Collazo said. “My 4-year-old, she does not know. She knows daddy's a police officer; she doesn't know about that day. I'll have to have that conversation with her one day.

“How am I going to talk to my daughter about this? Those questions are going to come up one day. And luckily I have some time to try to prep for that and try to figure out the way to approach it.”

They also recognize that amid growing closer, they are dealing with collective trauma from The Covenant School shooting that is slowly healing.

But they feel they were fulfilling a purpose that day, that they there were for a reason – to stop further bloodshed.

Metro Nashville Police Officer Rex Engelbert speaks about his role he had in responding to the mass shooting at Covenant School as Metro Nashville Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Mathes, sitting left, Detective Michael Collazo listen during a press conference Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

“It's hard, but it's one of those actions that we took that I'm proud of,” Mathes said. “It'd be different if I regretted what I did, but I have no regrets on what occurred that day. And, and I'm proud of these two (Cagle and Collazo) and the others and everybody in the department and outside of the department that acted as they did.

“So it's, it's a prideful moment for me personally, and, hopefully, I can carry that through and onto my children and know that it's something to be proud about.”

MNPD members, from left, Det. Michael Collazo, Det. Ryan Cagle, Det. Zachary Plese, Officer Rex Engelbert and Sgt. Jeff Mathes are recognized as the Tennessee Titans 12th Titan before their NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17, 2023. The men were the first responders to The Covenant School shooting that left three children and three adults dead in March of this year.

The Tennessean Editorial Board thanks Detective Cagle, Detective Collazo, Officer Engelbert, Detective Sergeant Mathes and Detective Plese for their heroism and public service, and we are delighted to award them another well-deserved recognition, acknowledging that they want the public to know that heroism abounded on that terrible day of March 27. Their humility, camaraderie and self-reflection are examples for us all to follow.

Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas wrote this editorial on behalf of The Tennessean Editorial Board, which comprises Editor Michael A. Anastasi, Content Strategist Gary Estwick, Middle Tennessee Interim Editor Kerri Bartlett and columnist Cameron Smith. Contact him at dplazas@tennessean.com or (615) 259-8063. Find him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @davidplazas

Past recipients of The Tennessean's People of the Year recognition

These are the people whom The Tennessean editorial board honored as People of the Year from 2006 to 2022.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police who entered Covenant School named People of the Year