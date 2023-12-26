Tennessean photojournalist Denny Simmons's favorite images from 2023

Having only been in Middle Tennessee for a little more more than half a year, I feel privileged to be included in The Tennessean's annual pictures of the year project.

Joining this group of photojournalists was a much needed inspirational shot in the arm for me. I'd become a little too comfortable telling stories in my previous home of 24 years, Evansville, Indiana, and I felt I'd photographed everything there was to photograph — multiple times — over that span of time.

I needed a new challenge, and this Nashville gig gave me more than I could have hoped. One day I'm documenting the Titans on the road and the next I'm making an intimate portrait (with 30 other people watching) in a local music venue.

As my wife and I become more comfortable in our home (it starts with a couch arriving any day), I hope to scratch more than just the surface of what life is like in Nashville. Thank you to those who've allowed us to tell your stories. And thank you to those folks who'll let us tell them in the future. It isn't a privilege any of us take lightly.

