Tennessean photojournalist Mark Zaleski's favorite images from 2023

I have been a photojournalist for more than 30 years in Southern California and now in Nashville. Throughout my career I have focused on projects, sports and breaking news. In Middle Tennessee, we unfortunately have had a lot of breaking news this year – from the Covenant School mass shooting in March to the deadly tornadoes in December.

In Nashville at the state Capitol, we saw thousands of people, including children, protest for tougher gun control laws after the mass shooting. Nashville is also home to several colleges with strong athletic programs including Fisk University, which became the first HBCU to have an intercollegiate women’s gymnastic team.

Documenting those historic moments in time will help people years from now remember the news of the day. Capturing raw emotion — ranging from jubilation to devastation — is what gives a photograph life. I hope my images helps others see our community for what it is — a dynamic city that is thriving, but one that must remember to help the less fortunate. Photographs can leave a lasting impression and change people’s viewpoints.

