Tennessean photojournalist Nicole Hester's top images from 2023

I’m very humbled to work here, and be embraced by Nashville.

It hasn't always been easy. But together, we discovered we really need each other.

Through the heartbreak, devastation and trauma of The Covenant School Shooting, I watched our community wrap its arms around one another, support each other. Even extend kindness to me as I approached my breaking point, a kindness I didn’t feel worthy of.

"If you’re here, I’m here."

I repeated that response a lot this year.

Addie Brue, 16, and Madeline Lederman, 17, cry out, “Do something,” with other protesters as Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, Chaiman of the House Republican Caucus, walks towards the House Chamber doors at the State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

After 14-hour days at the state capitol, watching many of you reach emotional exhaustion, only to show up the next day for another political session, vigil or march. I was there, listening and learning, even during quiet moments that never made it to print.

It was about showing up and being human.

I realize some of the moments my camera takes are conflicting, difficult to look at. Reminders of devastation, tragedy, struggle, trauma. But it's part of Nashville's story of 2023, and it's your moments.

Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson on April 3 greet protestors in solidarity outside the House chamber amid chaotic scenes inside the Tennessee capitol after Republican lawmakers voted to hold expulsion hearings for the three Democrats.

Whatever happens in the year ahead, my promise to this community continues.

If you're here, I'm here.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville 2023 in photos: Tennessean's Nicole Hester picks top images