Tennesseans should not have to pay for private school tuition with their tax dollars

You could spend hours, even days, reading all the different positions on private school vouchers. If you really look at just the facts, however, it is easy to see the absurdity of considering using public taxpayer money to fund private school tuition.

Imagine asking for taxpayer money to build a backyard playground because you don’t want to go to the park.

Imagine asking taxpayers to buy you the latest best-selling novel because you don’t like going to the library.

Imagine asking taxpayers for money to buy you a car because you’d rather not take the bus.

It is just as unreasonable to expect Tennessee taxpayers to pay for private school tuition.

Traditional public schools still face funding challenges

Our state constitution requires the Tennessee General Assembly to provide a system of free public education for all Tennessee children.

Gov. Bill Lee proposes a new statewide school choice program, Education Freedom Scholarship Act, at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Despite a new school funding formula and significant increases in K-12 funding, Tennessee still ranks near the bottom in what it invests per student.

We have students learning from outdated textbooks. We have educators spending hundreds of dollars from their own pocket to buy resources for their classrooms. We have school districts struggling to fill the gap between what the state funds and what their neighborhood schools need to ensure student success.

The schools that 90% of Tennessee students attend continue to go underfunded. It is irresponsible to expand a program that is estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars to essentially set up a second system of education for a select few.

That is hundreds of millions in taxpayer money that comes from the paychecks of hardworking Tennesseans – 90% of whom send their children to their neighborhood public schools.

There are better ways to invest $140 million than in vouchers

As a parent and guardian of public school students and as a veteran public school educator, I know firsthand what that $140 million could mean for public schools.

That money could hire more support staff, increase salaries so our districts can recruit and retain highly qualified educators, and – most importantly – keep our beloved neighborhood schools open and thriving.

Regardless of whether the taxpayer money slated for private school vouchers would come directly from the K-12 education budget or not, the fact is that a statewide vouchers-for-all program will jeopardize the strength of our schools and our communities. Instead of sending $140 million to private schools, we should focus on our neighborhood public schools.

We elect our state senators and representatives with the expectation that they govern in the best interests of all Tennesseans and act as responsible stewards of our tax dollars. Supporting an expansion of private school vouchers does not check either of those boxes. Tanya T. Coats is a Knox County educator currently on leave to serve as a president of the Tennessee Education Association – the state’s largest professional organization for public school educators.

