The Tennessean's Student of the Week polls are open. Vote now.

Polls are open. Who are you voting for?

More: After vote, MLK Magnet's Madison wins first 2024 Tennessee high school student of the week

For the second time in 2024, votes are being cast for The Tennessean's High School Student of the Week contest.

More: Tennessean Student of the Week: Mt. Juliet's AJ McCoy edges out Smyrna's Morales-Navor

The Tennessean asked principals, teachers and guidance counselors from across the state to participate in the Student of the Week program by sending nominations for their top male and female student.

More: The votes are in: Gallatin's Evetts, Rossview's Yip named Tennessean students of the week

This week’s poll includes seven candidates for one top Student of the Week. Results will be published online Friday at TheTennessean.com.

More: Tennessee high school students of the week: 2 Clarksville seniors win despite competition

Students were nominated from school districts in Coffee, Fentress, Montgomery, Sumner and Wilson Counties in the statewide poll.

More: The votes are in: Gallatin's Cook, Rossview's Burle named Tennessean students of the week

Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

Student of the Week nominees

Dakota Carbeno, Alvin C. York Institute: Voted most likely to leave a lasting impression by her senior classmates and class favorite her junior year, Alvin C. York Institute Special Education student Dakota loves to be involved in school activities. Dakota works hard, always has a smile on her face and has a positive attitude no matter the activity, including STEM club where she serves as a member.

Tadi Chaparadza, Rossview High School: A senior at Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tadi serves as a member of the Key Club, Math Team, Mu Alpha Theta, Science National Honor Society, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and Junior Classical League. He earned cum laude on the National Latin Exam among other awards and honors including APSU Math Competition – Precalculus, 2nd Place, Algebra II, 3rd Place, Highest Honors in Algebra II and Pre-Calculus, AP Scholar with Honor and Governor’s School at UTK Scholar. Outside the classroom, Tadi plays soccer for Rossview High and works as a referee for the Montgomery County Soccer Association. After graduation, he plans to major in mechanical engineering at Vanderbilt, Columbia, Georgia Tech or Stanford.

Daisy Hansen, Rossview High School: The Rossview High School senior plays varsity and Clarksville Volleyball Club volleyball, dances with Lana’s Dance Center and Dance Force, volunteers at LifePoint Church as a student aide and is a member of the National English Honor Society. Daisy describes herself as ambitious, resourceful and kind, and has her sights set on majoring in pre-physical therapy or kinesiology at Virginia Tech or the University of North Florida.

Anna Le, Tullahoma High School: Described as a mentor to her teammates, Tullahoma High School senior Anna Le is a disciplined student in academics and athletics, serving as the captain of the cheer team at her school.

Landon Mason, Wilson Central High School: Landon ranks No. 1 for weight throw in Tennessee. The Wilson Central High School student set the school record in shot put for indoor track, throwing the weight the second farthest in school history.

Parth Patel, Beech High School: Elected Beech High School student body president, Parth also actively participates in many other clubs and organizations like the National Honor Society, Beta Club, DECA, Environmental Club and as a member of the yearbook staff. He’s described as an extremely well-rounded and highly motivated young man who excels in and out of the classroom, maintaining a 3.92 GPA while also showcasing his athletic ability as a member of the school’s soccer and cross-country teams. Parth was recently awarded a scholarship through the Omega Psi Pi Fraternity and received an honorable mention in an essay writing contest for the Preservation Foundation. He plans to pursue a degree in Computer Science and Finance after graduation.

Jonah Rathjen Vallejos, Tullahoma High School: Jonah's teachers can see he has an intrinsic drive for excellence, noting his excellent written and verbal contributions to classroom discussions. The 9th grade Tullahoma High School student and member of the THS Band was recently selected by process of audition for the MTSBOA All Mid-State Band.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vote for your favorite Middle Tennessee Student of the Week.