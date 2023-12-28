Tennesseans have a variety of choices, private and public, in pursuing a four-year degree

As higher education leaders with Tennessee’s private nonprofit colleges and universities, we were pleased to read the guest opinion article entitled, “A four-year degree from a university still matters,” (December 17, 2023).

In the piece, our public university partners joined together to outline the fundamental benefits of investing in one’s future by completing a bachelor's degree.

Yet, we want Tennesseans to be aware of the full breadth of college choice in the state. Successfully completing a four-year degree is largely dependent on choosing the best college or university which fits your unique academic and social needs.

Tennessee’s private colleges and universities have been investing in student’s lives for over 200 years. While most independent colleges are known well locally, their collective presence is impressive. The 34 campuses which make up the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association, employ over 20,000 faculty and staff, enroll over 77,000 students, and grant over 20,000 degrees each year.

Private colleges have a wide ranging of academic and professional offerings

Tennessee is among the lowest cost higher education communities in the nation. Tennessee’s private colleges and universities consistently have tuition levels some 30% below the national average for a private college experience.

Lee Camp, a Lipscomb University theology professor, and musician Ruby Amanfu perform at a live event for Camp's podcast, No Small Endeavor. The Sept. 21 event honored civil rights lawyer Fred Gray, who has previously been a guest on Camp's podcast.

Also, 94% of students receive some form of financial assistance, keeping college affordable. Eighty-three percent of the financial aid provided to students comes from the private colleges themselves. The campuses make great efforts to invest in the students who choose to attend a private college or university.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, students graduating with a four-year degree will have average annual wages 55% more than their peers with a high school diploma and 37% higher than those with a two-year associate degree. Yes, the personal benefit is obvious, but the social benefits are profound.

Students graduating from Tennessee’s private colleges and universities complete a wide range of degree offerings, from healthcare, engineering, business, and education to social work, psychology, and more.

We are preparing the leaders, thinkers and doers of tomorrow

The college experience is about so much more than imparting knowledge. Certainly, scholarship is central to what we do at Tennessee’s private colleges and universities. However, the liberal arts college experience is about preparing the next generation of citizens to find solutions for today’s problems, and equally as important, the challenges of the future.

The recently created TICUA Hall of Fame, celebrates the lives and work of Tennessee’s private college graduates who have made a profound impact on society. Inductees include a Nobel Peace Prize winner, Pulitzer Prize winners, recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Grammy Award winners, civil rights leaders, state and federal elected officials, several of the nation’s top business leaders, and many others. Completing a four-year degree better equips individuals to lead, engage, and problem solve, with an eye toward bettering society and enriching the lives around them.

We join our public university partners in emphasizing the value and need for Tennesseans to pursue their goal of obtaining a four-year college degree. All Tennesseans should have the opportunity to equip themselves for the greatest opportunities in the future. Don’t settle for anything less than what you can dream!

Claude Pressnell is president of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) (Nashville).

Claude Pressnell is president of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (Nashville), which engages Tennessee's private colleges and universities to work collaboratively in areas of public policy, cost containment, and professional development to better serve the state and its citizens.

Chris Hulin, president, Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia (Madison), board member, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

Bill Greer, president, Milligan University (Johnson City), board member, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

Logan Hampton, president, Lane College (Jackson), board member, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

Doug Mann, TICUA president, Bryan College (Dayton), board member, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

Candice McQueen, president, Lipscomb University (Nashville), board member, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

Lewis Reich, President, Southern College of Optometry (Memphis), board member, the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

Tommy Smith, president, Johnson University (Knoxville), board member, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

David Shannon, president, Freed Hardeman University (Henderson), board member, the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA)

