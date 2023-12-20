Tennessee ACT 2023: Participation rate hits 99% as scores hold steady

Tennessee's high school class of 2023 hit a 99% participation rate in the ACT, with test scores holding largely steady from last year. This year's average score was 19, down slightly from 19.1 in 2022.

Seventy-five districts reported a 99% or higher ACT participation rate, up from 29 districts last year, according to 2022-23 data released by the Tennessee Department of Education on Tuesday. The department also set a goal for districts to meet at least a 95% participation rate. Overall, around 88% of the state's districts met that goal.

"In Tennessee, we are dedicated to supporting all students in preparing for graduation and future success no matter their chosen college or career path," Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds said in the department's news release. "The ACT assessment is crucial for postsecondary opportunities and scholarships, and I am extremely proud of the statewide 99% participation rate that is thanks to the hard work of Tennessee districts, teachers, and students."

ACT participation rates dipped slightly during the coronavirus pandemic. The 99% rate surpasses pre-pandemic levels.

The highest ACT score a student can earn is a 36. The standardized test is a nationally recognized measure of college and career readiness. The national average for ACT scores was 19.8 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization that oversees the test. Tennessee considers a 21 on the ACT or a 1060 on the SAT as indicators that a student is prepared for a career or higher education.

The lowest average score a district had was 13, while the highest came in at 24.7. Find the full 2022-23 ACT data for Tennessee at tn.gov/education/districts/federal-programs-and-oversight/data/data-downloads. Scroll down to the "additional data" section then select the "ACT data" tab.

The state education department highlighted several gains for student groups statewide and in several districts. Here are a few key takeaways.

Statewide ACT gains

The education department highlighted key gains across three student groups for the class of 2023.

American Indian/Alaska Native students increased average ACT scores from 19.6 to 20.1

Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander students increased average ACT scores from 19.9 to 20.9

Students with disabilities increased average ACT scores from 14.7 to 14.9

District ACT gains

The department also highlighted several key gains for student groups in individual districts.

Williamson County Schools had the highest percentage of all students meeting the state's ACT benchmark, with 75% of students scoring at least 21 on the test

Several districts also reported gains among historically underserved student groups from 2022 to 2023. Here are districts that saw the greatest growth in those groups:

Cleveland City Schools : 20% of Black/African American students scored 21 or higher on the ACT, up from 5.7% in 2022 — an increase of 14.3 percentage points

Collierville Schools : 54.5% of Hispanic students scored 21 or higher on the ACT, up from 28% in 2022 — an increase of 26.6 percentage points

Hamilton County Schools: 55.3% of American Indian/Alaska Native students scored 21 or higher on the ACT, up from 40.6% in 2022 — an increase of 14.7 percentage points

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools : 9.6% of students who are English learners scored 21 or higher on the ACT, up from 1.8% in 2022 — an increase of 7.8 percentage points

Oak Ridge Schools : 18.9% of students with disabilities scored 21 or higher on the ACT, up from 3.1% in 2022 — an increase of 15.8 percentage points

Warren County Schools: 27.5% of students who are economically disadvantaged scored 21 or higher on the ACT, up from 8.7% in 2022 — an increase of 18.8 percentage points

Williamson County Schools: 35% of students who are English learners scored 21 or higher on the ACT, up from 22% in 2022 — an increase of 13 percentage points

