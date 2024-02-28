Tennessee Amber Alert: Few leads in search for missing Sumner County teen

A prayer vigil is being planned for Wednesday night as the search continues in Middle Tennessee for a missing Sumner County teenager at the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

Sumner County officials asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue the alert for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers Tuesday after the boy went missing from his Hendersonville home on Monday.

So far, officials say they have had very little to go on as the search enters its third day. They've also been worried about the weather as strong winds, rain and colder temperatures rolled in Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we haven't had a lot of leads," Sumner County Emergency Management Agency Director Ken Weidner said.

"We keep expecting someone to pull up with him, hoping that they see him and pull up. That hasn't happened, so we're just going to keep grinding it out and keep getting additional resources in here and keep the search ongoing."

A prayer vigil is scheduled between 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday at NorthField Church, 2100 Nashville Pike in Gallatin.

"We invite the community to join us and several Sumner County leaders as we lift up Sebastian, his family, and the first responders that are searching for him," NorthField church officials said on Facebook. "We commit to praying fervently, demonstrating the power of our community and our unwavering faith."

Officials are searching for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers who went missing from his home in Hendersonville Monday.

Sebastian was last seen "near Stafford Court in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on X.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that the boy suffers from autism, and resources from across the state have poured in to aid in the ongoing search effort.

Sebastian is 5’5”, 120 pounds and has dirty blond hair.

The family has strong ties to law enforcement. His biological father is a full-time correctional officer with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, Director of Communications Jon Adams confirmed Wednesday.

At least 10 different law enforcement agencies, including TBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Metro Nashville Police, Hendersonville Police and Gallatin Police, have assisted with the search effort so far, officials confirmed.

Technical support and equipment involved in the search include helicopters from THP and Metro Nashville Police, a TBI fixed wing aircraft, 12 K-9 teams, 10 mounted horse units and more than 10 drones, Weidner said.

Hundreds of people have been involved in ground searches.

Anyone with information on Sebastian's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sumner County Sheriff's Office Detective Carter at (615) 442-1865 or bcarter@sumnersheriff.com.

Tips can be provided to Sumner County Emergency Communications at (615) 451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Amber Alert: Search continues for missing Sebastian Rogers