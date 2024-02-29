Tennessee Amber Alert: Sumner searchers believe missing boy will be found, community prays

As the search effort for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers enters day four, prayer was top of mind in Sumner County after multiple vigils were held across the county for the missing teenager who continues to be at the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

Sumner County officials asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue an alert for Sebastian Tuesday after the boy went missing Monday from his Hendersonville home.

Family members have, thus far, declined to speak publicly about the boy's disappearance, issuing a statement through the TBI late Wednesday.

Tennessee Amber Alert: Few leads in search for missing Sumner County teen

"Understandably, there is interest in hearing from friends and family to help provide more of a personal context about Sebastian. However, we have been requested by the family to let local media know that they are not in a position to speak to or be available to the media at this time," the TBI's statement reads.

15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers was reported missing on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

It was not clear if any family members were in attendance at Wednesday's prayer vigils.

At Gallatin's NorthField Church, Sumner County Mayor John Isbell said the most important thing people could do was pray.

"Pray for the family and also pray first responders," Isbell said during the vigil. "And as the temperatures drop and as the days go on, this is the time we have to lean on our faith, and we have to stand steadfast in God's word, and believe he has Sebastian in his hands right now, that he is protecting him."

Isbell said when first responders are gathered for debriefings at the command post, the group does not use the word "if," but "when" they find Sebastian.

"And we lean in on that faith to know that we will find him. We have some of the top professionals out there searching right now," Isbell said. "We have been blessed with a community outside Sumner County that has come in to serve Sumner County. This a time where we see community come together. We saw it through the tornadoes, now we see it through this."

Other prayer vigils were held at Legacy Park at Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville and in the teen's neighborhood and single-family development, Victoria Place, near Happy Hollow Road and Long Hollow Pike.

More: Tennessee Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Sumner County

Officials are searching for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers who went missing from his home in Hendersonville Monday.

So far, officials say they have had very little information to go on in the search for the missing boy. They've also been worried about the weather as strong winds, rain and colder temperatures rolled in Wednesday.

Sebastian was last seen "near Stafford Court in Hendersonville wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on X.

He is 5’5”, 120 pounds and has dirty blond hair.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that he is autistic and resources from across the state have poured in to aid in the ongoing search effort.

Anyone with information on Sebastian's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sumner County Sheriff's Office Detective Carter at (615) 442-1865 or bcarter@sumnersheriff.com.

Tips can be provided to Sumner County Emergency Communications at (615) 451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Amber Alert: Sumner hopeful in Sebastian Rogers search