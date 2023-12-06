Tennessee appeals ruling declaring state Senate map unconstitutional

Tennessee has appealed a recent decision declaring the new state Senate district maps unconstitutional, while another party in the case wants the matter expedited before it complicates upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, a plaintiff is appealing the court's decision upholding the state House map crafted by lawmakers after the 2020 Census.

The flurry of legal filings from all sides have landed at the Tennessee Supreme Court, which will now consider the decision of a three-judge panel in the 2022 lawsuit.

The panel found the state Senate map unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to submit a new map by Jan. 31, though the judges ruled in favor of the state in regards to the new House map.

Three voters, backed by the Tennessee Democratic Party, sued Tennessee in 2022 over allegations that legislative Republicans unconstitutionally drew House and Senate maps to further entrench the GOP supermajority in the legislature.

The plaintiffs accused Republicans of excessively dividing cities and counties when redrawing state House maps and failing to follow a provision in the Tennessee Constitution that requires Senate districts in counties with several districts be numbered consecutively.

The districts in question are Davidson County's four state Senate districts, which are numbered 17, 19, 20 and 21.

The GOP-backed map drew Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, into Davidson County in District 17.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to stay the lower court's decision striking down the Senate map. In the new filings, Skrmetti alleges the plaintiff in the case, Francie Hunt, didn't have legal standing to sue over the map.

Hunt has asked the high court to expedite the proceedings. If the appeal process isn't expedited, Hunt argued, Tennessee voters will be forced to vote for the second time in Senate elections based on an unconstitutional map.

