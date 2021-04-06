Tennessee asks top U.S. court to reinstate two-day waiting period for abortions

FILE PHOTO: View of the Supreme Court in Washington
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Tennessee on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate a law that required a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, pending the state's appeal.

The law, which went into effect in 2015, required abortion providers to inform patients of the risks and wait at least 48 hours before proceeding, "to ensure that a consent for an abortion is truly informed consent."

In October last year, a district court judge struck down the law, ruling that the waiting period for abortions placed an unconstitutional burden on women.

Tennessee then made a request with the Sixth Circuit appeals court to stay the lower court's order, which was denied, though the appeal was allowed to proceed.

In its filing with the Supreme Court requesting a stay on the order, Tennessee said it had sought relief from the appeals court nearly six weeks ago, but the court has not ruled yet.

"Tennessee has now been unable to enforce its waiting period for over five months," it said.

"And although fourteen other states have similar waiting-period laws that generally require two trips to an abortion provider, Tennessee is the only state in the nation that cannot enforce its law because of a federal judicial decree," it added.

Defending the law on the waiting period, the state added: "Some women will choose abortion without making an 'informed and deliberate' decision ... and some will later come to regret that irreversible decision."

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla, Juby Babu and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Rodgers: My play last year may have thrown a wrench into some timelines

    Aaron Rodgers repeated Monday what he said Friday about his future being out of his control. But the Packers quarterback went into more detail. The Packers invited speculation about Rodgers’ future when they traded up to draft Rodgers’ heir apparent, Jordan Love, in the first round a year ago. They have their starting quarterback on [more]

  • Democratic Colorado lawmakers push for police accountability amid Chauvin trial

    Nearly a year after protests over the death of George Floyd and renewed attention to the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers are taking steps to prevent both tragedies from happening again.The state of play: Their two new bills come amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trial "has further highlighted the impact of state-sanctioned violence by law enforcement on communities," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and Black Lives Matter 5280 activist.House Bill 1250, sponsored by two Denver lawmakers, builds upon Colorado’s police accountability bill passed in June that curtailed officers’ ability to use deadly force. It would:Limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted. Eliminate qualified immunity for the Colorado State Patrol. Require body cameras be worn when officers perform welfare checks.House Bill 1251 responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine outside of hospital settings. The McClain incident showed ketamine was "used oftentimes in a reckless manner," Denise Maes, ACLU of Colorado’s public policy director, told Axios. The other side: The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports. The opposition extends to some Colorado Republican lawmakers. State Sen. John Cooke (R-Greeley), a former sheriff in Weld County, called House Bill 1250 a "trap for law enforcement," per the Sun. The big picture: Activists want justice in Minneapolis and Colorado, but they aren’t confident it will come."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," Alexander said. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone wreaks havoc in Indonesia

    Rescuers searched for dozens of people missing in remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday while expecting more casualties in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that has killed at least 128. Helicopters were deployed to aid the search for survivors among 72 people reported missing so far in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, where tropical cyclone Seroja brought strong winds and heavy rains that triggered flash floods and landslides. An amateur video taken by a local official in Tanjung Batu village on Lembata island, home to the Mount Ile Lewotolok volcano, showed felled trees and large rocks of cold lava that had crushed homes after being dislodged by the cyclone.

  • A former Gaetz adviser said sex-trafficking allegations are 'baseless' but gave no evidence and said he hasn't spoken to the congressman in months

    "I'm not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations," Nathaniel Nelson said.

  • Rangers fill stands with fans, who accept 'calculated risk'

    Susanna Frare said her family decided to take a “calculated risk” attending the home opener of the Texas Rangers, the first major U.S. pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago. The crowd of 38,238 at Globe Life Field was announced as a sellout Monday for the 6-2 loss to Toronto.

  • San Francisco school board to vote on school renaming, again

    The San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a much-criticized decision to purge 44 schools of names it said were linked to racism, sexism or other injustices, a turnaround aimed at avoiding costly litigation and toning down outrage at what critics denounced as ill-timed activism. Just over two months ago, the city's elected Board of Education voted to strip schools of the names of figures including Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Robert Louis Stevenson and longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The decision in late January came while all of San Francisco’s public classrooms were closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

  • Biden is not lying about Georgia voting law, claims former Clinton deputy assistant

    GOPAC Chairman David Avella and former Clinton White House deputy assistant Matt Bennett join 'America Reports' to discuss the controversial Georgia voting law.

  • Senate parliamentarian says Democrats could use budget reconciliation again this year

    Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued an opinion Monday that could allow Democrats to use the budget reconciliation process again in fiscal year 2021, a spokesman for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) saidWhy it matters: The opinion increases the number of pathways for advancing President Biden’s agenda without having to end the filibuster.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Schumer's top policy aides argued that revising this year's budget could "trigger an additional set of reconciliation instructions," which would allow for further 50-50 votes that are decided by Vice President Harris.The "conventional wisdom is that Democrats have just one more shot at reconciliation this year, and this route would give them at least one more," Axios' Mike Allen writes. The big picture: The parliamentarian's decision means Senate Democrats could potentially pass legislation like the American Jobs Plan with a simple majority rather than 60 votes, which would require 10 Republican votes. What they're saying: "The Parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues," a spokesperson for Sen. Schumer said. "While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Arkansas Gov. vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for trans kids, calling it "extreme"

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday vetoed a bill that criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender kids, saying the bill is "a product of the cultural war in America" and a "vast" government overreach and "extreme." Why it matters: LGBTQ advocates consider the veto a win, although Hutchinson called on lawmakers to "think through the issue again" and take another approach.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Over 20 bills have been introduced this year to criminalize gender-affirming care for trans kids. Many would make puberty blockers and surgery a misdemeanor offense for doctors, while some states, like Alabama, would make it a felony offense.What they're saying: Hutchinson said if the bill becomes law, "then we are creating new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people." "It is undisputed that the population of minors who struggle with gender incongruity or gender dysphoria is an extreme minority. But while they are a minority, they deserve the guiding hand of their parents and of the health care professionals that their family has chosen.""House Bill 1570 is opposed by the leading Arkansas medical associations and the concerned expressed is that denying best medical care to transgender youth can lead to significant harm to the young person, from suicidal tendencies and social isolation to increased drug use," he said."I think people underrated how extreme this bill is," Gillian Branstetter, a spokesperson for the National Women's Law Center, said, adding that the veto is a win for LGBTQ and trans advocates. "If you cannot get health care in the state where you live, you cannot live in that state. This would amount to effectively banning trans kids from the state of Arkansas," she said. On the possibility of the bill moving forward or being reintroduced, Branstetter said, "I would desperately urge lawmakers in Arkansas, including Gov. Hutchinson, to learn from this experience, learn from the outpouring of concern for these kids." What's next: Hutchinson said it's likely the state's General Assembly will override his veto, noting its overwhelming support from lawmakers.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price

    The 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran killed in the line of duty is being remembered as a man with a sense of humor who loved baseball and golf and was most proud of one particular title: Dad. William “Billy” Evans, 41, was killed Friday when a vehicle rammed into Evans and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Capitol. The driver, Noah Green, 25, came out of the car with a knife and was shot to death by police, officials said.

  • Queen 'told Meghan she did not have to give up acting or embrace royal duties' when she married Prince Harry

    The Duchess of Sussex was told by the Queen that she was not obliged to be a full-time member of the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry and was free to keep acting, a royal biographer has claimed. The Duchess revealed to Oprah Winfrey in a blockbuster interview last month that she was forced to give up her passport and driving licence when she joined the family in 2018, and that at times she felt suicidal and alone. But Andrew Morton, who wrote a leading biography of Princess Diana, told the Royally Obsessed podcast that the Duchess was not prevented from pursuing her career or a private life and said Her Majesty gave the Sussexes different routes to take within the family. “The Queen gave them [the Duke and Duchess] the opportunity to go wherever they pleased,” Mr Morton said. “They were given a degree of latitude. “They were told: ‘Here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth.’ "They did say to Meghan: ‘If you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her.”

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • 9 details you might have missed in the new trailer for Marvel's 'Loki'

    The latest trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series gives some hints as to what fans can expect from the series, which stars Tom Hiddleston.

  • Japan expresses concerns to China about territorial waters, Hong Kong, Uighur situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed strong concerns to his Chinese counterpart about Chinese incursions into territorial waters, the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights situation of China's Uighur minority. China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • Chicago's mayor calls for police reform after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a Chicago cop during a chase

    Adam Toledo was shot and killed after Chicago police chased him following a report of gunfire on March 29.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • CDC updates guidance on cleaning surfaces to protect against COVID-19

    In updated guidance published Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is "possible" for a person to become infected with COVID-19 through "contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low." The primary way people become infected with the virus is through exposure to respiratory droplets, the CDC said, and the risk of infection through fomites "is generally less than 1 in 10,000." Because of this, the CDC said it is fine to regularly use water and soap or detergent to clean surfaces, as there is "little scientific support for routine use of disinfectants in community settings, whether indoor or outdoor, to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the risk of surface transmission can also be reduced "by wearing masks consistently and correctly, washing your hands, and by following CDC ... guidance to maintain healthy facilities." In homes, stores, and other indoor spaces where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, people should use disinfectants to clean surfaces, the CDC said. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationBaylor beats Gonzaga in lopsided NCAA men's basketball title game

  • NASA's Mars helicopter survived its first night alone on the red planet after the Perseverance rover set it free

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars. It's almost ready to pioneer a new form of space exploration.