Tennessee authorities probe violent arrest of Black delivery driver

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into the violent arrest of a Black man in a Memphis, Tennessee suburb last week that was caught on video. The case has officially been turned over to the Fayette County District Attorney's Office, according to CBS News affiliate WREG.

On July 16, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for Brandon Calloway — a 25-year-old college graduate and entrepreneur who said he was completing a Doordash delivery.

According to an affidavit, Calloway failed to halt at a stop sign and drove at 32 miles per hour in a 20 mile per hour zone. Officials said Calloway refused to stop for them and chased him to his family's home. Police said Calloway began running into the house while reaching into his pockets.

Graphic video of the encounter taken by Calloway's girlfriend shows officers chasing Calloway from room to room, with one appearing to swing a baton at him before a stun gun is deployed. Police say the stun gun had no effect. Calloway is then seen restrained on the ground. An officer then appears to step on his neck or head.

Photos taken by Calloway's girlfriend show him covered in blood following the incident. He says he is still suffering from head and vision problems.

Officials say he was cleared by medics before being taken into custody.

"I'm glad that I'm alive, like, blessed," Calloway told CBS News correspondent Danya Bacchus.

"His trauma is a message to the world," his attorney Andre Wharton told Bacchus. "This is the wrong way to do this. He didn't ask for the officers to use this amount of force."

Calloway is facing several charges that include evading arrest and disorderly conduct. Police have not released any further details.

