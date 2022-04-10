Tennessee baseball's Tony Vitello on Luc Lipcius' slide into home plate against Missouri
Luc Lipcius scored on a single from Jared Dickey in the seventh inning of Tennessee's win against Missouri.
Luc Lipcius scored on a single from Jared Dickey in the seventh inning of Tennessee's win against Missouri.
Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton and Tayven Jackson each got reps in Tennessee's spring scrimmage on April 9, 2022.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds as a freshman for Tennessee basketball. He started 13 games.
Aaron Judge is not afraid to be a free agent. After failing to reach an extension with the Yankees, he is prepared to "talk to 30 teams" this winter.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States believes Russia used a short range ballistic missile to strike a railway station in east Ukraine on Friday, a senior U.S. defense official said. Ukraine said at least 50 people were killed and many more wounded in a strike on a station in the city of Kramatorsk that was packed with civilians hoping to flee the threat of a major Russian offensive. The U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Pentagon believes Russian forces used an SS-21 Scarab missile in the strike but that the motivation for the attack was not clear.
The people of Ukraine simply yearn to be free, to live where and how they want, and to choose their government in the pursuit of justice and equity. The basic rights for which Ukrainians have been fighting since 2014: life, liberty and personal security, are fundamental rights that many Americans might take for granted every single day. Most Americans couldn’t ever imagine their basic freedom to live being stripped away. Good fortune, perhaps. And maybe some naïveté about the fact that basic rights don’t just happen – they are earned and defended. But freedom, it seems, isn’t free. Each of us, as global citizens, has an obligation to stand up and defend these rights. Even if they don’t apply to you. We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine – and their freedom - perish.
Ford (NYSE: F) stock was off to a rough start in April; it tumbled 9% this week through 3 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The ongoing supply crunch in the automotive industry isn't anything new, but even a legacy automaker like Ford has been struggling to navigate the challenges for several quarters now. Unfortunately for investors, Ford confirmed the supply woes are far from over when it suspended production at its Flat Rock assembly plant in Michigan this week, citing a shortage of semiconductor chips.
Actress Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been dating for three years. The couple's latest red carpet appearance is getting a lot of attention from fans.
The cruise line has something special planned with its next Oasis-class ship that will give it an edge over rivals Carnival and Norwegian Cruise LIne.
Emergency room doctor: Let's stop letting social media companies monetize our differences. Let us study this fascinating, new phenomenon.
The vehicle, believed to be involved in the homicide, is shown on video driving around a corner.
Five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava is recruiting for Tennessee football. Here's who he's after for the Vols.
Westbrook is a prideful man. His swagger is both his sword and his shield, and he will not lay them down lightly. He is wary of the stigma that comes with accepting a buyout, one source close to him explained. But he also still believes he can ...
Dwayne Haskins, an NFL quarterback who played college football at Ohio State under Urban Meyer, was fatally struck by a car in South Florida. Here's what we know
Greg Sissel of Denver is at the Masters for the third time this week, and Saturday he made a lasting memory after a spectacular shot by Charl Schwartzel
Drivers explain why the Martinsville Cup race didn't have the typical action that has made the event a favorite among NASCAR fans.
Olympian and YouTuber Nick Symmonds took on a team of Marine Corps servicemen in the physical fitness and combat fitness tests.
Gleyber Torres is not the Yankees' primary second baseman after all, and Aaron Boone’s handling of an awkward situation facilitated a big win against Boston
On Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, there was very little to dislike about Luis Severino’s first start since 2019.
Florida offers diverse range of possible catches for anglers, but few are as unique as the fish caught by UK visitor
Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker learned less than an hour before game time that he'd be filling in for ill manager Oliver Marmol. Nolan Arenado helped make his job a lot easier. Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis, minus its rookie skipper, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Saturday.