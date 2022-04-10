Tennessee baseball's Tony Vitello on Luc Lipcius' slide into home plate against Missouri

NBC

The people of Ukraine simply yearn to be free, to live where and how they want, and to choose their government in the pursuit of justice and equity. The basic rights for which Ukrainians have been fighting since 2014: life, liberty and personal security, are fundamental rights that many Americans might take for granted every single day. Most Americans couldn’t ever imagine their basic freedom to live being stripped away. Good fortune, perhaps. And maybe some naïveté about the fact that basic rights don’t just happen – they are earned and defended. But freedom, it seems, isn’t free. Each of us, as global citizens, has an obligation to stand up and defend these rights. Even if they don’t apply to you. We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine – and their freedom - perish.