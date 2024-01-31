Tennessee bill to ban pride flags in public schools delayed amid intense debate

A controversial bill that would prohibit the display of pride flags in public schools across Tennessee was delayed Tuesday amid rising concern among lawmakers that the bill could be too restrictive, and after witnesses accused its sponsor of violating House Ethics rules that prohibit conflicts of interest.

The House K-12 Education Subcommittee's hearing room was filled to standing room only on Tuesday as the committee heard debate on House Bill 1605, sponsored by Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood.

As amended Tuesday, the bill specifically prohibits the display of any flags that “represent a political viewpoint, including but not limited to, a partisan, racial, sexual orientation, gender, or other ideological viewpoint.”

“When you look at the pride flag and what it represents, there’s no denying that it does represent a set of values,” Bulso said, explaining that the pride flag represents elevation of “same sex marriage to the same status of traditional marriage.”

“That flag represents transgender rights or represents a value that would allow a biological male to compete against girls in middle school and high school athletics,” Bulso said. “We can debate whether or not those values are correct or not, but there’s no debating the fact that one should use an elementary school room and put a flag that represents a set of values that most of the parents disagree with.”

Bill would ban flags representing ‘racial, sexual orientation, gender’

Bulso said he’s sponsoring the bill on behalf of parents he has heard from who are “tired of a set of values that they don't believe in trying to be foisted on them and their children.”

“An elementary school is no place for a political debate," Bulso said.

The latest version of Bulso’s bill does not explicitly define the term “display.” When asked on Tuesday, Bulso said that he would defer to the plain language definition, “on a flag pole or standard.”

No part of the bill, according to Bulso’s definition on Tuesday, would prohibit display of a pride flag sign on a classroom door, a pride flag placed among personal items on a coffee mug on a desk, or pride flag patches or pins displayed on backpacks.

Further, it remains unclear in the bill whether teachers would still be allowed to display flags of foreign countries not explicitly listed in the amended bill’s exceptions – such as the Kenyan national flag during geography class, for example.

Spectator removed from committee under arbitrary recording ban

While lawmakers debated in the committee Tuesday, the subcommittee's chair, Rep. Kirk Haston, R-Lobelville, announced to the audience that any recording of the committee proceedings is prohibited.

House Rules of Order prohibit members and staff from recording or live streaming during floor sessions and committee meetings, but does not prohibit members of the public from doing so.

Shortly after Haston announced his recording ban, the House sergeant at arms approached a spectator, Aiden Pratt of Nashville, who was holding up a phone and apparently recording, and told Pratt to leave.

Pratt asked to remain and view the proceedings, and asked the sergeant at arms to cite what rule prohibited recording. The sergeant at arms did not cite a rule.

“This is fascism! F*** you, Bulso, and f*** you, Haston!” Pratt shouted, before storming out of the room.

In a statement to The Tennessean after the hearing, Haston said those attending need to follow House rules and be respectful to others. “We often have members of the public who attend committee meetings and are passionate about their beliefs," he said. "While these differing viewpoints are welcome, it is important that everyone follows the rules and is respectful of others.”

Witness accuses Bulso of a conflict of interest

Meanwhile, two witnesses, both mothers of students at Metro Nashville Public Schools, spoke in opposition to the bill on Tuesday, specifically noting that it would prohibit display of the pride flag in schools.

“Flags are symbols. A pride flag is nothing more than a symbol of acceptance and inclusion,” said Rebecca Dryden, a mother of two MNPS students.

Dryden read a letter from a her child’s teacher, who displays a pride flag in her classroom in an effort to help students feel accepted and loved. Dryden declined to name the teacher for the committee, citing privacy reasons.

“There's no imminent danger or problem that stems from displaying a piece of nylon,” said Erica Bowton, mother of three MNPS students. “The hypocrisy is extremely difficult to reconcile, given that this legislative body has repeatedly sent the message that banning items – even deadly ones such as guns – from schools and public places, is a violation of the Constitution.”

“How are we as parents who want to protect our children supposed to accept that lawmakers feel more threatened by a piece of fabric than an automatic rifle?” she said.

Bowton also accused Bulso of having a personal conflict of interest, saying that he “stands to profit financially from this arrangement.”

Bulso is representing the Williamson County activist group Moms for Liberty in a lawsuit seeking to ban books from schools there.

Bulso stringently denied the allegation.

After a lengthy discussion with the House Clerk’s office, Haston announced that “there is no statement of interest violation, no code of ethics violation, or House Rules violation.”

House Ethics Rules prohibit members from taking actions from which “the representative has reason to believe or expect that the representative will derive a direct monetary gain or any other advantage or suffer a direct monetary loss by reason of the representative’s official activity,” without proper disclosure.

Bulso bill expanding standing for book banning lawsuits advances

The conflict of interest accusations likely stem from another bill Bulso is sponsoring.

The committee advanced HB 1632, which would allow “a parent of a child who attends, or who is eligible to attend” a public or charter school to file a lawsuit against a school district over enforcement of the Age Appropriate Materials.

Current law only allows employees, students or parents of students enrolled in the public school district to challenge the content in that school system, with no specific mention of filing lawsuits.

But Bulso continually argued Tuesday the law as written does allow outside challenges from parents whose children are merely eligible to attend a public school, and his bill would simply clarify statute language.

The Williamson County lawmaker has drawn criticism for a potential conflict of interest on the issue, as he currently represents the group suing the Williamson County Board of Education over alleged Age Appropriate Materials Violations.

Among Bulso's clients is a director of a conservative advocacy organization who does not have children in the Williamson County school system.

"This proposed law has no effect on our case, because our case is already filed," Bulso told The Tennessean earlier this month. "We've already briefed and argued any issues regarding standing, and we're expecting a ruling shortly."

