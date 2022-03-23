Tennessee bills aim to protect victims of domestic violence from defendants on bail

This story involves details of domestic violence. If you need assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee at 1-800-334-4628, or the Nashville Family Safety Center at 615-880-1100.

At first, it seemed Marie Varsos had done everything right.

When her husband, Shaun, attacked her during their separation, strangling her to the point of unconsciousness and threatening her with a firearm, she reported the assault to police. She gave them her husband’s location, which led to his arrest. She even obtained a gun, prepared to defend herself in the event of a future attack.

It wasn’t enough. On April 12, 2021, Shaun Varsos murdered Marie Varsos and her mother, Debbie Sisco, in a shootout near their Lebanon home before taking his own life, police said.

Deborah Sisco, left, and her daughter Marie Varsos, right.

Marie Varsos died during one of the most fraught periods of any abusive relationship — the pretrial stage, when someone has been arrested and charged with domestic violence, then released from custody pending trial.

But the Varsos case shows the laws to protect people from those charged with domestic violence and free on bail are inadequate, advocates say.

"My sister had all the cards stacked in her favor," said Alex Youn, Marie Varsos’ brother. "But my brother-in-law went in unrestrained and empowered to do whatever he wanted because the laws either weren’t enforced or weren’t strong enough to protect my sister."

Two new bills pending before the Tennessee General Assembly aim to change that by imposing harsher release conditions on those who, like Shaun Varsos, are facing charges related to especially lethal acts of domestic violence — strangulation and threats with a firearm.

One bill would require defendants accused of committing such an assault to wear a GPS monitoring device as a condition of bail. Another would raise these defendants’ bail amounts, making it more costly for them to secure pretrial release.

'She'd be here today'

If these bills become law, advocates say, they could save lives.

For example, Youn said Shaun Varsos stalked his wife and waited outside her home for 45 minutes before the fatal shooting.

"I think that if she was notified of his presence through GPS tracking, she’d be here today," Youn said.

He said current law allows for magistrates to consider equipping domestic violence defendants with GPS monitors as a condition of release, but that the monitors are almost never used.

"That would have discouraged my brother-in-law and, frankly, would discourage other offenders from doing any harm to the victim," Youn said.

Youn, who delivered emotional testimony before the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, is advocating for a raft of legislation that could have saved his mother’s and sister’s lives.

It was this advocacy, and support Youn received from Kathy Walsh, executive director of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, that inspired lawmakers to introduce the bills.

"When she (Walsh) told me the story of Alex Youn and how his sister Marie and mom Debbie were murdered here, and what some possible steps could have been taken had we had a different legal structure, I was convinced that this was something I needed to take up," said Sen. Page Walley, R-Bolivar, who introduced the bail bill in the Senate.

In 2020, the last year data is available, domestic violence took the lives of 90 Tennesseans, most of them women, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Similarly, a 2019 analysis by the Violence Policy Center found that Tennessee ranked 10th nationwide in its rate of men killing women.

The bills currently under consideration aim to reduce those numbers by tying defendants’ bail and conditions of release to a situation's risk of homicide, flagging strangulation and threats with a firearm in particular.

Tennessee magistrates already factor risk into their bail decisions, said Walsh, but the bills would provide tools for them to do so with more precision.

"Anything that we can do to give those magistrates more information to rely upon, education when they’re making these decisions, then we certainly want to do that," Walsh said.

Offenders who strangle their victims are more than seven times more likely to commit homicide in the future, research shows. The presence of firearms also significantly raises the risk of homicide.

Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfreesboro, who is sponsoring the GPS bill, said he introduced the legislation after learning how it might have saved Marie Varsos.

"In this situation, if this lady would have known that he (Shaun Varsos) was there, it clearly could have saved her life," Reeves said.

Marie Varsos with her dogs.

A pilot program in Shelby County found that from 2016-19 domestic violence defendants monitored with a GPS device were more likely to be arrested for violating their bail, and less likely to succeed in repeating an attack.

But Reeves’ colleagues in the Senate Judiciary Committee wondered why the conditions for a GPS monitor shouldn’t be expanded to include all acts of domestic violence.

"If it’s the right thing to do, then let’s make it applicable for all circumstances," said Sen. Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield.

Reeves indicated he would support that version of his bill, but cautioned such an expansion "would cost a lot more."

The revised bill will be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Both the bail and GPS bills passed the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee and are pending before the full Criminal Justice Committee, also this week.

Youn is clear-eyed about his brother-in-law's intent and the danger his sister was in. "At the end of the day, he was going to try and do whatever he could to kill her," he said.

But he hopes this legislation might make a difference to another family.

"I realize this won't bring my mother and sister back," he told legislators, "but I hope it will help save others."

