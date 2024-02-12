Tennessee Blue Alert: Manhunt continues for suspect in fatal Blount County deputy shooting; what to know

A manhunt for the suspect in the shooting of two Blount County deputies stretched into a fourth day Monday with no arrest despite a reward that has ballooned to $100,000 and the arrest of several people connected to the Alcoa man.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Blount County Sheriff's deputies Greg McCowan and Shelby Eggers initiated a traffic stop on an SUV in the 4900 block of Sevierville Road in Maryville, a release from TBI said. The driver, identified as Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42, would not cooperate and refused to get out of the vehicle. A Taser was deployed with no effect, the release said.

At some point during the encounter, DeHart produced a gun and fired shots, striking both deputies. McCowan was fatally wounded; Eggers was shot in the leg and returned fire, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in an early-morning press conference Feb. 9.

McCowan was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. Eggers was also taken to the hospital, treated and released. DeHart drove away from the scene, the release said.

A statewide Blue Alert was issued for DeHart, who is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Blount County Sheriff's Office on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

TBI uses Blue Alerts "for the rapid dissemination of information to the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved."

Who are the two Blount County sheriff's deputies who were shot?

McCowan was 43 and began his full-time career at the Blount County Sheriff's Office in 2020. McCowan previously had worked in manufacturing and served as a reserve deputy before being hired as a patrol deputy. He attended the Blount County Sheriff's Office Regional Law Enforcement Academy and graduated in October 2020.

McCowan served as a patrol deputy on the evening shift. He was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving commendation in April 2021 for his part in saving the life of a man trapped in a burning vehicle.

Eggers, 22, began her career at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 as a corrections deputy. She applied for and was accepted into the Sheriff’s Office Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and graduated in 2022. Eggers currently serves as a patrol deputy.

Has Kenneth DeHart been found?

No. DeHart was last seen in an SUV on the 4900 block of Sevierville Road. Anyone with information concerning DeHart's whereabouts is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-981-7125 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

His brother, Marcus Erving DeHart, 41, was arrested this weekend and charged with accessory-after-the fact. He is accused by police of helping his brother flee.

DeHart's girlfriend, Carrie Matthews, also has been arrested, on unknown charges.

What is the current reward being offered for information leading to DeHart's arrest?

Over 150 local, state and federal police are involved in the search for DeHart, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List, Blount County Chief Deputy Jeff French said in a video.

The reward for information has been increased to $100,000.

How you can donate to the McCowan family

The Smoky Mountain chapter of the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation have set up a memorial fund to help the McCowan family. McCowan is survived by his two children, Cayley and Cayden, and a granddaughter, Ella, according to information shared by the Police Benevolent Foundation. All funds donated will be directed to the family.

Two T-shirt and sweatshirt sales fundraisers have been set up for McCowan's family, the sheriff's office shared. One is by the nonprofit Tennessee Blue Line and the other by Pokey's & Sports in Maryville.

What are the funeral plans for slain officer Greg McCowan?

A motorcade procession and funeral service with police honors for McCowan will take place at 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at at Sevier Heights Baptist Church.

The details of the funeral were confirmed by the Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Maryville at 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike.

The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Sevier Heights Baptist Church, 3140 Maloney Road, Knoxville.

