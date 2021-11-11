Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues Amber Alert for 4 children last seen in Memphis

Mariah Thomas, 10, along with her siblings 11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley and 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas are believed to be with Jamisha Thomas.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Memphis Police Department Wednesday afternoon for four children last seen in Memphis on Oct. 5.

The siblings, 11-month-old Kei’Myia Veasley, 3-year-old Chance Veasley, 8-year-old Jamaiya Thomas and 10-year-old Mariah Thomas are believed to be with Jamisha Thomas, who is wanted by MPD on Kidnapping and Aggravated Child Abuse charges.

Thomas, 25, is believed to be driving a silver 2002 Ford Explorer with Louisiana tags 18077923.

The children should not be in the custody of Thomas, the children's mother, and may be in danger, according to MPD.

TBI said Thomas has blonde hair and brown eyes while all the children have brown hair and eyes.

Officials ask anyone with information on the children or Thomas to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528- CASH (2274) or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

