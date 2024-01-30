Tennessee Bureau of Investigation looking into Cheatham County case after two men killed

The state's top law enforcement agency is investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Cheatham County.

At the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in Sunday.

The victims, identified as Carl Schoenfeld, 66, and 33-year-old Terry Lee Anderson Jr. were discovered around 8 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Chestnut Road in Ashland City, a spokesperson for the TBI said. According to online records, Schoenfeld lives in the 1000 block of Chestnut Road.

TBI declined to provide any details on what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects in the case, citing the ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Cheatham County shooting kills two men, TBI investigating homicide