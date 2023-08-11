Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responding to police shooting in Watertown in Wilson County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a report of a shooting involving a police officer in the 3000 block of Linwood Road in Watertown in Wilson County.

TBI confirmed Thursday they were requested at the scene by 15th judicial District Attorney Jason Lawson.

TBI did not provide the name of the responding agency or officer involved in the altercation.

Addition information was provided by TBI.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: State investigating police shooting in Wilson County