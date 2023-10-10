Tennessee Bureau leads inquiry into Nashville police shooting at Antioch home

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is trying to find out what happened after a Metro Nashville police officer shot and killed a 30-year-old man during hostage negotiations in Antioch Monday night.

Joshua Kersey was shot by South Precinct Officer Cole Ranseen as he struggled with a housemate he had been holding hostage at knifepoint inside the bedroom of a home at 2937 Split Oak Trail in Antioch, according to a Metro police news release about the incident.

After 40 minutes of negotiations with Kersey through a closed bedroom door, Ranseen entered the room with other officers after they heard screaming, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

"When they heard screaming inside, they entered the room and encountered the subject with a large knife, coming toward them," the TBI statement said.

Ranseen then fired once at Kersey, killing him.

Police arrived at the home about 8:20 p.m. after Kersey's sister called 911. She told investigators that her brother had taken the keys to her car while intoxicated and drove off before returning and getting into a heated argument with his family, the release said.

Family members, including Kersey's mother, sister and four children, were able to leave the house before police went inside Monday.

Ranseen joined the Metro Nashville Police Department in May 2022.

Footage from his body camera will be released later today, police said in the release.

The TBI was called in to lead the investigation on behalf of the District Attorney's Office, "as is routine," the release said. Metro police are also conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.

