After a Tennessee church became a superspreading hotspot, its pastor says he should have made everyone wear masks

The interior of a church (not any of the churches described in this story).

Getty

A church in Cleveland, Tennessee, was the site of at least a dozen coronavirus cases in June.

Members practiced social distancing and had their temperatures taken before entering, but they were not required to wear masks.

The lead pastor, Kevin Page, said that, in hindsight, he should have emphasized mask-wearing during services.

The CDC has warned that large indoor gatherings, including church events, could be coronavirus superspreading hot spots.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Video: How to make and wear effective DIY face masks

Pastors at the Westmore Church of God thought they'd done everything right when they opened back up for in-person worship.

The Cleveland, Tennessee-based church reopened on May 31 and held services for weeks without a hitch. Congregants maintained social distance, temperatures were checked, and church leaders even designated separate areasfor members at high-risk of severe coronavirus infection.

But on June 22, the church's luck ran out.

That day, Westmore hosted a regional worship service for the Tennessee Church of God state office, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. The three-hour event involved several hundred people.

Over the next few days, Kevin Page, the lead pastor, announced that at least a dozen of his congregants — including himself and his mother-in-law — had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two weeks later, Page went on radio station 104.1 WCLE. His message: He wished he'd pushed harder for all churchgoers to wear masks.

"The thing that I would have done differently is really stress that," he told the radio station.

'We were not being casual'

Page said that since reopening, the Westmore Church of God had been taking safety seriously.

"People were able to walk from their car to a seat without even having to touch a door. We didn't pass offering pouches," he said. "We were not being casual."

The church "encouraged masks," but not all congregants wore them, he said. Page said he and his fellow pastors "didn't drive that home."

He said he thinks the spread might have happened within the church's music ministry, but he can't be sure.

"It's nobody's fault. In fact that morning, as we did every week, temperatures were taken before choir members would go to the stage, and somehow it slipped in on us," he told 104.1 WCLE. "I have to take responsibility for that."

A group of choir singers perform on October 1, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. More

Associated Press/George Frey

In hindsight, Page told the radio station, he wishes mask-wearing had been emphasized more.

"We had strong standards in place, but we didn't take that serious enough to say, 'OK, let's elevate this to really say that a mask is something you've really got to take seriously.'"

The church switched to online-only services on June 26, which Page said will continue through at least July 19.

In the meantime, he said, the church has bought thousands of masks, which he thinks will "be a real key" in restarting in-person services.

A growing body of research shows masks prevent transmission