You might be able to get $1,500 for your kids' college funds.

Tennessee families that meet income limits can receive four times their money for a maximum of $500 per year for each child through a state program called Tennessee Investments Preparing Scholars (TIPS). The program gives out a lifetime maximum of $1,500 per child.

For example, if you invest $125 in your child's college fund this year, you'd receive a $500 match from the state. You could invest and receive the same amount for three years and receive a total of $1,500 from the state.

The income limit for a two-person household is $49,300. Children must be 14 years or younger.

TIPS is in its 10th year, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Treasury, which oversees the program. Over that time, 1,046 people have enrolled and received more than $1 million in matching grants.

TIPS accepts applications for the current period through June 30, 2024.

You can learn more and apply at https://treasury.tn.gov/Services/For-All-Tennesseans/College-Savings/TIPS-Program.

Students walk past the 6 Magnolia Circle and Mayborn building at Vanderbilt University last fall.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee college fund program provides $1,500 per kid