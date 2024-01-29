Tennessee commission renews Rocketship Nashville Northeast charter, overrides district

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission voted unanimously Friday to renew the agreement for Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary.

The move overturns a decision by the Metro Nashville Public Schools board to shutter the school at the end of the current school year. Metro voted 8-1 to close the school during a November meeting. The state commission, established under Gov. Bill Lee's administration in 2019, has the authority to reverse the decisions of local districts and can approve or renew charter schools.

Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary

The school board's Rocketship denial came despite a recommendation by the charter review committee, made up of MNPS staff and community members, to renew. Board members cited a lack of academic growth over the course of the 10 years the school has been open, along with high chronic absenteeism rates and a lack of future planning over how many spots it would have for students.

William Hill, the executive director at Rocketship, said the denial came as a "deep disappointment" in a statement released after the school board's decision. He said the school is among the top performers in the Maplewood cluster, earning "reward school status" in 2019 — the highest honor the Tennessee Department of Education gives to schools. Hill also lambasted the school board's decision process, saying it was unfair and politically motivated.

Hundreds of written and spoken public comments in support of keeping the school came through during the process, according to an email sent by Rocketship to stakeholders after the commission's decision on Friday.

Now that the commission has approved the renewal, it will take over authorization of the school for the next 10 years.

