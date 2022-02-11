Tennessee’s common sense is driving an economic comeback | Opinion

For months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government incentivized unemployment and dependency with excessive unemployment bonuses. This left many out-of-work Americans with no financial reason to return to their jobs or find a new one.

Federal unemployment bonuses began in April 2020, providing unemployed individuals with an additional $600 per week on top of the normal unemployment benefits.

As a result, millions of Americans opted not to work, simply because it was more lucrative to stay home. States paid the price for disincentivizing work when their unemployment expenditures skyrocketed, workforce participation tanked and economies became sluggish.

Jonathan Ingram

But some states — like Tennessee — ditched the unemployment bonus, incentivizing work instead of dependency. New research from the Foundation for Government Accountability shows just how effectively Tennessee’s actions have boosted the state’s economy.

Federal unemployment bonuses began in April 2020, providing unemployed individuals with an additional $600 per week on top of the normal unemployment benefits. Five out of every six unemployment recipients suddenly found themselves bringing home more cash than they could earn from a job. Congress also extended the length of time individuals could receive unemployment and expanded the program to include more individuals than would otherwise qualify to receive unemployment benefits. The bonuses were initially scheduled expire in July 2020, but they were ultimately extended through September 2021 at a rate of $300 per week.

Hear more Tennessee voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

Before Gov. Bill Lee announced that the Volunteer State would opt out of the federal unemployment insurance bonus and other pandemic-related programs, the state was paying out roughly $9.6 million in unemployment benefits every day — despite Tennessee having 200,000 open jobs and countless employers desperate to find workers.

Hayden Dublois

It’s clear that Tennessee’s economic comeback from COVID-19 was being stifled, but without removing the incentives to stay home, little could be done to help it. But that changed when Lee announced on May 11 that Tennessee would be ending the unemployment bonus.

Story continues

Almost immediately, Tennesseans began to respond to the call to work again by looking for work, securing a job and leaving unemployment behind. And Tennessee’s economy has been on the rise ever since.

Since the announcement, Google trend searches show that work searches increased by a stunning 67%, and more than 2 million job searches have been conducted on the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce job portal alone. Once the unemployment bonuses officially ended in Tennessee on July 3, the state’s payout of unemployment benefits took a nosedive as well, dropping by nearly 60%. From July to October, unemployment claims dropped to fewer than 45,000. And by Oct. 9, just 22,000 individuals were left on unemployment — down from 162,000 before Lee announced the bonuses would end.

After Lee’s announcement, employers hired more than 750,000 workers — nearly 6,200 new hires every day. Hiring is stronger than it’s ever been in Tennessee, and the state’s unemployment rate continues to inch closer to a full recovery. Employers and employees are getting back on their feet, and millions of Tennesseans are, once again, experiencing the value and power of independence and work.

Tennessee’s strong comeback isn’t the result of some secret political genius. It’s common sense. If you incentivize people to stay home, they will. And if you remove those incentives, they’ll be inspired to return to work.

Your state. Your stories. Support more reporting like this.

A subscription gives you unlimited access to stories across Tennessee that make a difference in your life and the lives of those around you. Click here to become a subscriber.

Lee’s decision to opt out of federal unemployment bonuses was met with much scrutiny and criticism, but it’s clear that removing the disincentive to work was exactly the right move to put Tennessee back on a path to prosperity. As more and more individuals regain their independence, Tennessee’s economy will continue to strengthen. And a strong economy is exactly what we should all look forward to in 2022.

Jonathan Ingram is vice president of policy and research at the Foundation for Government Accountability, where Hayden Dublois is senior research analyst.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee’s common sense is driving an economic comeback