Tennessee considering optional toll lanes in Nashville, others in Knoxville, Chattanooga

Tennessee will begin designing optional toll lanes on the Interstate 24 corridor from downtown Nashville to Murfreesboro — followed by other busy areas across the Volunteer State — in a new statewide project aimed at addressing ongoing traffic congestion.

The state will consider a second Nashville corridor along I-65, Knoxville lanes on I-40/I-75 and a Chattanooga corridor along I-24.

State transportation officials are currently studying the specific locations for what Gov. Bill Lee and his administration call "choice lanes" and the project remains in its early stages.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Butch Eley said the I-24 corridor between Nashville and Murfreesboro arose as the most financially feasible project to begin with.

"We're going to start with what is going to have the maximum advantage for taxpayers in Tennessee," Eley said.

Signs mark an HOV lane on I-65 in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Lawmakers this year authorized the state to contract with private companies to build and manage new express lanes that charge drivers user fees – dubbed “choice lanes” by Gov. Bill Lee – as part of a $3.3 billion Transportation Modernization Act. The state is not proposing dedicated toll roads where drivers have no other option but to pay a fee.

"This time last year the governor was out talking about how we were at a very critical juncture in Tennessee as it related to transportation," Eley said. "We’ve got huge congestion issues from one end of the state to the other. We all recognize we did not have a sustainable revenue funding mechanism to do what need to be done in future years."

I-40 Westbound is seen off of Papermill Drive, near where I-40 and 75 merge, in West Knoxville, Tuesday, May 20, 2023.

The optional toll lanes will have dynamic pricing, with costs varying based off current congestion throughout the day. Signage will advertise pricing "well in advance" of the lane, according to TDOT's plan.

A Memphis-area toll lane didn't make sense, officials said in a news briefing Monday, but the department identified an Interstate 55 bridge replacement project as an investment opportunity to ease congestion in West Tennessee.

Lee's proposal sparked controversy from local governments, including Metro Nashville, which objected to toll lanes being constructed without local officials weighing in.

The five-member Transportation Modernization Board, appointed by legislative leaders and Lee, has authority to authorize development and operation of toll lane projects without approval from local leaders.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, and Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, filed legislation this month to give local governments final approval for where toll lanes are constructed on state highways.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation, the state has a $26 billion backlog of unfunded road projects, which the legislation starts to address.

Of the $3.3 billion, each of TDOT's four regions will receive $750 million to fund road improvement projects, and the state's fund supporting local government road construction projects will also get $300 million. No funding was included for transit systems or alternate transportation modes.

"Last year, we identified the need for transportation in the state of Tennessee to be over $30 billion," TDOT chief engineer Will Reid said. "While we are thankful, we are glad to have this $3 billion in addition to our normal formula funds, it is just one step in the journey we’re going to have to walk to be able to address our transportation eeds in the state of Tennessee."

