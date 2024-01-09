Tennessee could see 'extreme cold,' single-digit temps starting next week

The new year is starting off with a wallop of wild weather, with the potential of "extreme cold" following on the heels of flooding due to heavy rain, and wind gusts maxing out at 94 mph at Cove Mountain in Sevier County.

Bitter cold and a potential storm in the East are being forecast for Jan. 16-22, with a significant pattern change is on the horizon, the National Weather Service said. The weather service is predicting a strong mid-level high pressure system over Greenland will cause a "widespread cold air outbreak" that could affect areas east of the Rockies into late January.

Below normal temperatures are likely Jan. 14-18, with a high risk of hazardous temperatures extending across much of Tennessee, the weather service said. Confidence is low on the possibility of snow, however.

How cold could it get? What about snow?

Winter Storm Elliott, which hit Dec. 23-26, 2022, over the majority of the Central and Eastern U.S., brought the coldest recorded Christmas in decades to major cities. Much of Tennessee experienced single-digit and even sub-zero temperatures.

While this system is about seven days out, Tennessee could see single-digit temperatures this time, too, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Roberts.

We do not want to distract from the current system and impacts at hand, but we do want to provide an update about a significant pattern change heading into next week.

"We'll see well below normal temperatures," Roberts said, adding that this time of the year, the daily highs in the Knoxville area are in the mid to upper 40s with lows in the 30s. "As of right now, starting Monday night next week, we could see some single digits, so about 15 to 20 degrees below normal."

Monday and Tuesday will be the front end of the cold weather system that will impact the entire state, Roberts said, adding that it is still unclear whether Tennessee will see any snow.

Could Tennessee suffer another round of rolling blackouts?

In December 2022, single-digit temperatures and wind from a fierce winter storm that descended days before Christmas led to the first-ever rolling blackouts across the Southeast and left 10 million residents frustrated, cold and questioning the reliability of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA says it has spent $8 million on insulation and heated cables to avoid a repeat of Winter Storm Elliott, including installing insulating sheet metal structures surrounding pipes in water purification systems and windbreak structures around exterior pipes.

The agency plans to spend an additional $35 million over the next fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, on advanced winter readiness technologies. The goal is for its systems to withstand temperatures down to minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit and 20 mph wind gusts for at least 48 hours.

