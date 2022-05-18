Tennessee daycare workers overdosed children with 10 times legal amount of sleep hormone, lawyer says

Four Tennessee daycare workers who were charged earlier this month with overdosing children under their care were giving them up to 10 times the legal limit of the hormone melatonin to make them sleep longer, according to a report.

Jaime Clark, 45, Kristin Clark, 22, and Jordan Darnell, 22, of now-closed MiMi’s Daycare in Indian Mound, Tennessee, were charged on May 5 with child abuse and neglect following parent's complaints in March. Ethan Pulley, 21, was charged with fabricating/tampering with evidence.

An attorney representing nine of the 26 children who were allegedly overdosed told FOX 17 Nashville that a whistleblower just told his team how high the dosages allegedly were.

"There was a whistleblower who came forward and talked to us early this week and told us she worked there for a day and during her employment they requested she give the students three 10 milligram melatonin gummy bears with their lunch," attorney Rocky McElhaney told FOX 17. "She didn't feel comfortable with that. She didn't do it and she didn’t report for her job the next day."

The doses of melatonin allegedly given to the children were more than one and a half times the maximum adult dose.

Parents would sometimes be unable to wake their children when they picked them up at the end of the day, Stewart County Sheriff’s Detective Dana Saltkill said, according to People magazine.

"When they would pick them up, they would sleep all the way home and sometimes reports of children staying up most of the night, so their sleeping habits are off," she said earlier this month. "They also made some disclosures that there was melatonin going on at lunchtime at the daycare center."

Investigators said the children ranged in age from infants to six years old and this had been going on for at least two years.