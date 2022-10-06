Tennessee DCS staff, kids 'traumatized' by ongoing placement issues, new commissioner says

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has brought in armed security and highway patrol to handle some high-risk youth forced to sleep in state offices as an increasingly “dire” bed situation traumatizes staff and kids, the department’s new commissioner said Wednesday.

Tennessee’s juvenile detention centers are “100% filled,” new DCS Commissioner Margie Quin told lawmakers at a legislative committee meeting, while the state also lacks enough foster families for kids not involved in the justice system.

“When a youth becomes particularly unruly in a detention center, the sheriff's department says you have to come get this youth, we have no choice but to go get that youth,” Quin said of the young people in DCS custody. In addition to unarmed security, the department has needed the assistance of armed security and highway patrol in some situations.

“We're having to do more and more of that as our bed situation becomes more and more dire,” Quin said.

Margie Quin, seen here in 2016 when she was a TBI assistant special agent in charge, is now the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

Quin’s comments came amid a legislative effort to probe criminal sentencing and supervision issues in Tennessee in the wake of two high-profile violent crimes in Memphis last month, and as some lawmakers want to look at the role of early intervention for at-risk children in the state.

Staffing and placement capacity issues have plagued DCS for years, though stakeholders in the juvenile justice system have raised serious concerns in recent months about ongoing concerns. Knoxville Judge Tim Irwin, who sits on the Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, told another legislative committee last month the department is “near collapse.”

Quin, who took over DCS in September, told lawmakers on Wednesday she’s “digging, digging, digging” for expedited answers to why Tennessee cannot find enough appropriate placements for kids in state custody, including youth in the juvenile justice system and those who simply need foster care. It’s possible the state would need to increase provider rates, and that other states could be outbidding the state for youth placements at private providers in Tennessee, Quin said.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, pressed Quin for more specifics on the issue.

“A lot of the children are being traumatized at home, and then they're coming into state custody and being traumatized again,” Parkinson said.

"Yes, and my employees are being traumatized because they're sitting in offices with real high-needs children, in some cases very angry, very combative, very violent children,” Quin replied. “I've got a traumatized workforce, a traumatized group of kids, and we need to expedite the answers to these questions as quickly as we can.”

The General Assembly convened the ad hoc committee last month, and lawmakers expect to hear presentations from different corners of the state’s justice system over the coming weeks. On Wednesday, representatives from Gov. Bill Lee’s office, the Tennessee Department of Corrections and the parole board presented, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is expected on the next meeting’s agenda.

Lawmakers devoted Wednesday afternoon to the juvenile justice system, which included representatives from DCS, state mental health services and juvenile court judges.

Judge Sheila Calloway, a juvenile justice court judge in Davidson County, told lawmakers “we have to do more from the beginning.”

Calloway's court conducted its own study of youth that came through the court and were eventually transferred to the adult judicial system to determine "where we went wrong."

At least 70% of the youth first presented within the system in a custody case or a child neglect case, Calloway said, indicating a pressing need for early intervention in childhood issues. Calloway also suggested lawmakers look into systems that meld juvenile rehabilitation with adult punitive sentences that some states such as Indiana employ.

Calloway said it's a "struggle" with DCS, which doesn't have enough staff to "do case management the way they should be able to."

"We've got to get it where case workers aren't carrying 40 or 50 cases, when they can't see the children on a regular basis," Calloway said.

