Tennessee death row case in Nashville court after Funk, Slatery tangle on appeal

A Tennessee death row inmate trying to reverse a death sentence is expected back in court in Nashville on Tuesday.

Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and sentenced to death in the 1986 stabbing attack that killed Patrick Daniels.

Abdur'Rahman's legal team argued his sentence should be reversed because prosecutors illegally kept Black residents from serving on the jury.

Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins agreed to vacate Abdur'Rahman's death sentence in August 2019 after Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk proposed a deal that reduced his execution sentence to three life sentences.

But Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III appealed, saying the case was reconsidered improperly. Slatery's team argued Watkins accepted the deal without following the full process required for such a ruling.

Appeals court judges Timothy L. Easter and Robert L. Holloway Jr. agreed with the attorney general's office, saying Watkins had erred on a procedural level by approving the deal without first completing the necessary steps to find a basis for post-conviction relief.

The case was novel in part because it put Funk and Slatery, who both act with the authority of the state in their respective capacities, on opposite sides of the issue.

That conflict may be sharpening. A bill sits on Gov. Bill Lee's desk — still unsigned, as of Monday afternoon — that would allow the attorney general to petition the state Supreme Court to install a temporary district attorney on cases where the local elected prosecutor "peremptorily and categorically refuses" to bring charges against anyone under a specific law.

It would apply to any district attorney in the state, but lawmakers made it clear during a recent special legislative session that recent decisions by Funk deeply impacted their desire to pass the bill.

Under the deal Watkins approved, Abdur’Rahman agreed to drop his post-conviction claim in exchange for a lesser sentence.

But the appellate court found Watkins could not approve such a deal without ruling on the central claim that brought the matter to court in the first place.

The appellate decision sent the case back down to the Nashville courts.

He is expected in Watkins' courtroom at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a motion hearing.

Abdur'Rahman's execution had been scheduled to take place April 16, 2020, but the Tennessee Supreme Court delayed it indefinitely to allow the appeals court time to consider the case.

Tennessee resumed executions in 2018 after a long lull.

Although executions in 2020 were stayed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the high court last week set new dates in several cases for next yet.

