Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Smith to die by lethal injection during April 21 execution

Tennessee death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith will die by means of lethal injection if his execution goes forward as scheduled this month, the Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed Friday.

Smith, 72, was convicted of murder in the Oct. 1, 1989, killings of his estranged wife, Judy Robirds Smith, 35, and her sons from another marriage, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Their brutal deaths took place inside a home on Lutie Court in Nashville's Woodbine neighborhood.

State law allows condemned inmates sentenced to death for a crime that took place before 1999 to choose between electrocution and the state's default execution method of lethal injection.

Their choice is linked with a battle over Tennessee's lethal injection drugs. Smith is one of dozens of death row inmates who have said they amount to state-sanctioned torture and that they create the sensation of drowning and burning alive.

"He chose not to select a method," Carter told The Tennessean on Friday.

Carter said Smith made the decision last week.

Smith has been on death row for 32 years and is slated to be executed on April 21.

He was first scheduled to be executed in June 2020 but had two execution dates rescheduled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee has executed 139 people since 1916.

The last execution took place in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The state resumed capital punishment in 2018 after a nine-year break.

Smith, a former machinist from Robertson County, was 40 at the time of the killings. He was convicted of shooting his estranged wife in the neck then stabbing her several times. He also shot her eldest son in the left eye and then in the upper chest and left torso. Her younger son was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

At the time of the killings, Smith was separated from his wife. The couple shared twins, who were age 3 when she died.

Co-workers said Smith threatened to kill her on at least 12 occasions between June and August 1989. Smith told one he threatened to kill the boys because he said she was better to them than she was to their twin children.

Smith took the stand at trial and denied his involvement in the killings.

The jury was not convinced.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee death row inmate's execution will use lethal injection