Tennessee declines to name 80 companies that prompted the $1.6B franchise tax change

State officials aren’t willing to publicly share the basis for a $1.6 billion tax cut and refund for businesses included in Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's budget this year, citing laws protecting taxpayer confidentiality and attorney-client privilege.

The state is refusing to name the 80 companies that have sought franchise tax refunds from the state, a move that Finance Commissioner Jim Bryson says prompted Lee to include $1.2 billion in franchise tax refunds, plus a $400 million recurring franchise tax reform in his 2025 budget proposal.

Nor are officials sharing any details on the state’s legal risks that are the basis for the largest expense in Lee’s budget this year, or what other avenues for reform were considered that could have avoided such a significant revenue loss.

"Because of reasons that I don't want to state publicly, we can't get into it very much publicly," Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti told members of the House Finance Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, adding that attorneys from his office are available to provide legal analysis and answer lawmakers' questions "in an attorney-client privilege context."

Skrmetti confirmed Wednesday that there are currently no lawsuits filed against the state regarding the franchise tax.

"I hate the non-answers, but I apologize. I mean, we really can't get into it in a public setting," Skrmetti continued. “There are some really, really strict laws involving the disclosure of any communications related to anything touching on taxes in addition to attorney-client privilege issues that arise relating to communications with any of our clients — including any of the cabinet agencies — about legal issues."

Lee has previously described his $1.6 billion reform proposal as “the best solution that creates the least risk at the lowest costs to Tennessee taxpayers.”

When outlining his proposal last month, Lee said the reform was prompted by advice from “tax experts” at Skrmetti’s office and the Department of Revenue.

But neither department is willing to share details of any legal risk the state may be facing, including any information about the companies who have already sought franchise tax refunds from the state.

The Department of Revenue declined to identify any of the 80 companies Bryson mentioned, citing “confidential tax information.”

“We are not able to disclose this information,” Kelly Cortesi, a spokesperson for the Department of Revenue told The Tennessean in an email.

Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano told The Tennessean that the reform would “align the franchise tax more closely with neighboring states and provide equitable tax relief to companies that have invested in Tennessee,” and “it is imperative to make this change now.”

“The Department of Revenue and tax experts at the AG's office identified significant legal risk in the way the franchise tax laws are currently structured that could be extremely costly to Tennessee taxpayers. To allay those risks, they advised us to consider changes,” Gerregano said.

Skrmetti’s chief of staff Brandon James Smith told The Tennessean that the office is unable to discuss advice attorneys gave to the governor regarding the tax proposal.

“The Attorney General's Office provides legal advice, and leaves policy decisions to policy makers. The proposed tax law changes are policy decisions,” Smith said in a statement to The Tennessean. “We cannot discuss the details of legal advice given to our clients, including the Governor and members of the General Assembly, due to the attorney-client privilege.”

But Skrmetti has previously declined to give details on the basis of the franchise tax reform to elected members of the General Assembly, who are also his clients.

In response to a request from House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons for documentation and information regarding the governor’s proposed changes to the tax structure, Skrmetti declined to do so, citing attorney-client privilege. Instead, Skrmetti offered to meet separately with Clemmons.

If reform is necessary to avoid lawsuits against the state, the extent of the state’s financial liability is not clear.

Bryson told lawmakers during a budget hearing Tuesday that a lawsuit, if filed, would likely take several years to resolve, and could also cost the state attorney fees and an additional 12% interest on refunds.

“When we talked to the AG’s office, they said that this remedy was actually the best remedy that they knew of to get us where we need to be,” Bryson said.

Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, questioned the proposed reform being the only solution.

“I just don't understand why we would take this preemptive step if it's giving away as much money as we could ever lose in a court case,” Yarbro said.

“Did we consider alternatives?” he asked. “We could find a way to adjust that tax without any reduction in revenue? … I do wonder why we deal with it by both cutting revenue and providing a significant tax break – retroactive – for some of the biggest companies in the world.”

