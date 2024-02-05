Tennessee Department of Correction to pay $3M over employee urine test, retaliation

The department overseeing Tennessee’s prison system will pay more than $3 million to a former employee after a judge found the department retaliated against her for reporting policy violations at a Nashville correctional facility.

The Tennessee Department of Correction not only fired the employee but subjected her to a “direct observation” urine drug test to further retaliate against and humiliate her, the judge found.

Leadership at the Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility began acting against her after she reported to them that people incarcerated at the prison were working at an off-site location without her required approval as inmate jobs coordinator.

Kelly Harris, who had worked for TDOC for more than 19 years before she was fired in May 2017, sued TDOC for retaliation in 2018. Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Joe P. Binkley Jr. ruled in Harris’ favor after a June 2022 bench trial and awarded her a final combined judgment of $3,123,458 in late 2023. Binkley also wrote that several sworn statements made by the prison’s warden were lies.

Harris said the experience was “emotionally depleting” and caused her to worry how she, a single mother, would provide for her daughter.

“The ripple effects were deeply troubling,” Harris said in an email. “I never get to be a part of a Department that I loved so much, for standing up for what was right I lost my professional life.”

In June 2016, Harris received an email that five people incarcerated at the prison had been working on the garden crew at nearby Riverbend Maximum Security Prison for about a week without being assigned to work there. Harris, who had the sole power to make job assignments as inmate jobs coordinator, passed the email along to Warden Michael Holloway.

Harris found that two associate wardens had approved the outside work passes without her approval.

Binkley wrote that Harris testified that “inmates assigned to the garden crew must be classified as minimum security trustees” because they are working “not far from major roads where there are many potential opportunities for the inmates to escape” and “come in contact with members of the general public, which clearly could pose specific and unreasonable danger to the safety of the members of the general public.”

Harris said that she would not have assigned several of the men working on the garden crew to that job for various reasons, including that one was a suspected gang member.

Prison leadership then retaliated against her in different ways, such as greatly expanding her work duties so that she would “have so much difficulty finding the time to perform these extra duties that ultimately, she would either be forced to resign” or there would ostensibly be grounds for her termination, Binkley wrote.

In August 2016, after Harris was in a motor vehicle crash on state property, prison leadership ordered her to undergo a drug and alcohol test under direct observation. Harris’ lawsuit explains that “direct observation” means the person providing a urine sample is observed while urinating.

Binkley’s final order states that Holloway denied ordering the drug test, which Binkley found “is not only evasive and not credible, but is also a deliberate lie.”

Holloway and others also tried to obtain more information about Harris to serve as “ammunition” to retaliate against her with, Binkley found.

She was suspended several times before she was dismissed in May 2017. Binkley wrote that Holloway’s claims Harris was not fired for reporting the policy violation or complaining about the direct observation drug test were not credible and “deliberate lies.”

Harris was represented by Brentwood attorneys M. Bradley Gilmore and Frank M. Gallina. Harris, as before, lives in Dickson but now works for a non-attorney social security disability representative.

TDOC confirmed that Holloway is still the warden at Lois M. DeBerry Special Needs Facility. A spokesperson did not provide further comment on the judgment.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee prisons to pay $3M over employee urine test, retaliation