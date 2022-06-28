TDOT: I-65 south reopens after being closed by police activity in Robertson County

All lanes of I-65 southbound were closed at the Bethel Road exit in Robertson County on Tuesday.

Interstate 65 southbound fully reopened in Robertson County after being shut down by police activity, officials said.

The shutdown was triggered by a "wanted suspect" in the area, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds. The closure was first reported around 11 a.m. One lane reopened just before 2 p.m. and all lanes were reopened ahead of the evening rush hour.

It was not immediately clear if the closure was connected with the search for Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34. Edwards is wanted after a Hendersonville police officer was shot in Madison during a chase last night. Police believe Edwards stole a pickup truck that was then found abandoned in Millersville in the same area of the interstate closure.

