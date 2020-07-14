This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died.

NASHVILLE — It was mid-March when Dr. Daniel Lewis, the chief medical officer at a Tennessee hospital, attended a small meeting about how to keep the coronavirus from spreading within the medical center.

One of his colleagues had a mild cough. They assumed it was allergies. It was not.

That night, the man spiked a fever. A few days later, Lewis developed a fever of his own, then he got tested. Even before his results came back positive, he knew.

Over the next month, the coronavirus dragged Lewis to the brink of death. He was hospitalized in isolation and spent 10 days unconscious while hooked to a breathing machine. When he finally awoke, he was plagued by hallucinations, blood clots and muscle atrophy that left him unable to walk, eat or go home.

Lewis doesn't revel in the story of his brush with death, but as the pandemic worsens, he feels compelled to share it with an emphatic message: Everyone should wear a mask and avoid crowds to protect themselves from a virus that is dangerous to all.

“Coronavirus does not respect your person. You don’t have to be elderly,” Lewis said. “It’s an apolitical virus that can strike anyone. While there are certain risk factors that may predispose some people to being more ill than others, it can strike people like myself that otherwise were healthy.”

Dr. Daniel Lewis, seen here while hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center, nearly died from coronavirus earlier this year.

As the coronavirus escalates across the nation, some have attempted to downplay the pandemic by insisting the virus is less deadly than anticipated. This claim is prevalent in Tennessee, where the fatality rate has lagged behind most other states for reasons that are not entirely understood.

Lewis’ infection kept him from his family for more than five weeks. Today, two months after he finally was healthy enough to return home, he is still working reduced hours while recovering and likely suffers from long-lasting damage to his lungs. Lewis’ hospital treatment also cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and while his care is covered by worker’s compensation, another person with the same infection could be buried in medical debt.

“I absolutely did not die from the virus, and I praise God for that daily,” Lewis said. “But I’ve now spent three months of life recovering from the virus with more to go … I will continue to seek care for this in follow up visits probably for the rest of my life.”

One of the first infections in Greene County, Tenn.

Lewis, 42, who does not have any serious prior health conditions, got his positive test results for coronavirus on March 30 while the Tennessee outbreak was still young.

The state had recorded only 1,800 infections at that point, and Lewis was one of the first dozen cases in Greene County, a blue-collar Appalachian community in northeast Tennessee. He has been a doctor in Greene County since 2008.

People walk past a downtown mural Friday, April 12, 2019, in Greeneville, Tenn.