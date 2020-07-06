A Tennessee dog becomes Fourth of July hero, helps alert owner to a house fire next door

Roux, an adopted a Belgian Malinois, alerted her owners to the neighbor's house being on fire in Franklin.

NASHVILLE — A dog in Franklin, Tennessee, became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door — a blaze started by consumer fireworks, according to fire officials.

"Roux," a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was barking frantically at owner Jeff LeCates’ front door just before 10:45 p.m. When LeCates opened the door to investigate, Roux burst out, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

LeCates then saw that his neighbor's house was on fire, prompting him to pound on their door. He woke the family of three and their pets, and then used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived. All escaped without injuries.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said video evidence showed the fire began around 10:20 p.m., roughly an hour after the homeowner disposed of a consumer firework product next to his trash can and other combustibles.

A home on White Court caught fire Saturday night. More

Consumer fireworks are prohibited in Franklin.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 10:44 p.m. According to King, the fire burned through a portion of the home's exterior and spread to the attic above the attached garage, causing roughly $50,000 in damage.

The fire department reported that the woman who lived in the home that caught fire is a dog groomer and helped facilitate her neighbor's adoption of Roux last year.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Natalie Allison on Twitter: @natalie_allison.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee dog helps alert neighbors to July 4 fireworks fire