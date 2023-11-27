Tennessee education choice expansion is no surprise, but public schools deserve a lift too

Gov. Bill Lee will announce on Tuesday a massive expansion of Tennessee’s school choice program, which is no surprise given his longtime support for giving parents alternatives to public schools.

Lee’s administration struggled to persuade members of his own Republican Party in the Tennessee General Assembly before finally achieving enough votes to approve it and then fought successfully for the program against legal challenges all the way up to the state Supreme Court.

But the increase in the program compared to the rise in the K-12 budget is considerable and is a reason why voucher critics are concerned about the impact on traditional public schools, which educate nearly 1 million children.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are toying with rejecting $1.8 billion in federal money for education even as the state is preparing for a leaner budget year in 2024. We need a better explanation from Lee and legislative leaders about how this math works.

Compare voucher program increases to rise in K-12 education budget

Consider these figures:

Gov. Bill Lee holds a second news conference in a week on the state's efforts to revamp how it funds education on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn.

The Education Savings Account program now offers $9,000 to 2,400 low-to-middle income students in Davidson, Shelby and Hamilton counties, which totals $21.6 million

The proposal would take the program to all 95 counties in the 2024-25 school year and offer $7,075 to 20,000 students or $141.5 million

That’s a 555% increase in the ESA budget.

Tennessee’s K-12 education budget rose from $8.15 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year to $8.33 billion the following year – or a 2% increase.

True, the proposed ESA statewide program budget is less than 2% of K-12 budget, but years from now, will that be 10%, 50% or more?

Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, who chairs the state House Education Administration Committee, recently wrote a guest opinion essay for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee saying that “school choice is the future of learning.”

Over the years, Lee has made significant investments in public schools and the legislature passed his signature Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act in 2022, which updated the public school funding formula, though Metro Nashville Public Schools leaders argue.

However, the governor has never equivocated on his support for vouchers, which can be used for home and private, including religious, schools.

Lee should tell public school educators how much he supports them

Public schools have faced onerous challenges in recent years related to COVID-era learning loss and new laws that create more responsibilities regarding third-grade retention, literacy, curriculum and books.

Public school educators teach the vast majority of Tennessee’s students and deserve to know that the governor fully supports them.

When he makes his announcement on Tuesday, he would benefit from sending a message to public schools about how he sees the future of their funding and their very existence.

Choice may be the future of learning in the view of lawmakers, but parents should feel confident that among those choices are well-funded, quality, supported and nurturing public schools.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. He is an editorial board member of The Tennessean. He hosts the Tennessee Voices videocast and curates the Tennessee Voices and Latino Tennessee Voices newsletters.. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher expansion math doesn't add up